Sligo motorcyclist had no helmet, number plates, insurance or licence

The motorcyclist was stopped in the Cartron area. Expand

The motorcyclist was stopped in the Cartron area.

A motorcyclist, who pleaded guilty to not having insurance has been fined a total of €400, at the district court.

Scott Gethins, (19) of Cartron Bay pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence and failing to produce documents at Cartron on November 21 last year.

