Sligo motorcyclist had no helmet, number plates, insurance or licence

A motorcyclist, who pleaded guilty to not having insurance has been fined a total of €400, at the district court.

Scott Gethins, (19) of Cartron Bay pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence and failing to produce documents at Cartron on November 21 last year.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that an unmarked patrol car saw a motorcyclist driving towards them and he was not wearing a helmet and he had no number plates.

The driver was stopped and the bike was seized as there was no insurance or licence.

He had no previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said the defendant had co-operated fully with gardai.

He was not out on the main road and was bringing the bike to meet someone to sell it.

He has a provisional licence for a motorbike and a car and was waiting for a test.

There was a job for him, and a ban could have a serious effect on his employment prospects. He was in court with this mother.

The defendant was very apologetic for his actions and realised it was dangerous taking out a motorbike that was uninsured.

The defendant had not come to the notice of the gardai in the interim.

Mr MacSharry pleaded for the court not to ban his client.

Judge Sandra Murphy fined the defendant €250 on the no insurance charge and a further €150 on the no licence charge. Failure to produce charges were taken into consideration.

At the same court, Gary Murrin (34) of Lyons Terrace, Finisklin Road was fined €250 and banned from driving for a year for driving with cocaine in his system at Lidl Car Park, Finisklin on April 12 2021. The court heard the defendant had nine previous convictions.

The defendant was represented by Mr Tom McSharry, Solicitor.