Sligo man who fractured friend’s skull in assault given one year in prison

A 33 year old man before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assaulting his friend during a night out and subsequently fracturing his skull has been jailed for one year.

Kenneth Pugh (33), of Racecourse View, Cranmore, Sligo pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Mark Mahon at Cranmore Road on May 9, 2017.

In sentencing, Judge Keenan Johnson said a message has to go out that anyone to inflict injuries such as a fractured skull must expect a prison sentence. He said a clear message has to go out to others that might be tempted to deter them from doing so.

Garda Paula O’Dowd, led by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh State Solicitor was outlined the evidence to the court. The accused pleaded guilty when arraigned. He was 28 years old when the offence occurred. In his statement, Mr Mahon said he was out socialising with around six or seven people around Sligo town on the date. They ended up in Doorly Park and at 10:30pm a disagreement arose between Mr Mahon and Pugh. This resulted in an altercation and Mr Mahon threw the first punch and the scuffle ended. Mr Mahon left the scene and and going toward Cranmore Road there were people running after him.

He tried to run away but he tripped and fell to the ground. He saw Pugh who began to kick him. He believed he was struck with an implement a bottle or a metal bar. Pugh and one other person hit him on the side of the head and he could feel bleeding.

The assailants made away on bikes. Mr Mahon said he lay there for five minutes and he managed to make his way back to his house in Devins Drive where he collapsed. His wife was present and contacted the ambulance service and gardaí. Gda O’Dowd said she attended and spoke to Pugh on the night. He looked dishevelled and there were certain indicators he was in an altercation. CCTV footage wasn’t good enough quality to identify anyone. A cautioned statement was taken from Pugh who said he couldn’t remember what the argument was about. Mr Mahon thumped him in the face and he did accept the second altercation but didn’t accept responsibility and said he was acting in self defence which he since resiled from.

The medical report indicated multiple injuries to Mr Mahon. He had wounds to his scalp, face and chest which required multiple sutures and staples. He had a left side collapsed lung, multiple facial wounds and a skull fracture. It set out with the injury to his left lung he would not be able to scuba dive in future. His fractured skull didn’t require treatment. He had concussion symptoms for six weeks. There was a booklet of photographs of his injuries which showed staples to the side of his face, bruising to his eye, staples to the back of his head, several scars on his body and injury to his knees.

Gda O’Dowd said Pugh had nine previous convictions.

Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) said Mr Mahon and his client were friends. He said this happened six years ago when a group would meet in Doorly Park to go drinking and smoking joints. Mr Mahon said he didn’t want to give a Victim Impact Statement and if Mr Pugh had insisted on a jury trial there would be a difficulty with the complainant coming into court. He said there was a document from the injured party’s wife on his behalf in which Mr Mahon expressed his wish that a custodial sentence would not be imposed.

He said arising out of another incident there was an altercation with the injured party and his client. The initial statement from the injured party made no mention he struck his client first, Mr O’Grady pointed out. Gda O’Dowd agreed that Pugh had a burst lip from this.

The garda agreed that Pugh had identified himself on CCTV and he made full admissions and admitted assaulting Mr Mahon. He had sent a Facebook to him to apologise.

Mr O’Grady said his client is some many years younger than the injured party and this was agreed. Mr O’Grady said his client was suffering from serious alcohol and drug issues and was homeless for a time. He was not someone gardaí were overly concerned about although he had a previous conviction for violent disorder in 2013 which was almost a decade ago, his barrister said, adding the rest were district court matters.

Pugh had never been in prison and is now living with his mother. He had a child and another on the way. The Probation Report said he tends to stay at home and he still drinks and engages in cannabis use which he doesn’t deny. The garda agreed his personal circumstances are now very different. Mr O’Grady said that there was no compensation as this was a man who is on job seekers allowance.

Judge Johnson asked why doesn’t he have employment records to say he’s seeking work.

Mr O’Grady said he regretted his actions and it was a reaction as opposed to premeditated. He was not somebody on the upper end scale. The Probation Report said he was at moderate risk of reoffending due to his lack of routine and cannabis use.

Judge Johnson said Mr Pugh had pleaded guilty and the maximum sentence was five years.

The background to the offence was the accused and others and the victim Mr Mahon were out drinking in Doorly Park. All parties were quite intoxicated.

Mr Mahon did assault Mr Pugh by punching him in the face. Mr Mahon was leaving the scene and trying to run away when a crowd followed him and he was set upon by his pursuers. Pugh kicked him on the ground and punched him in the head with an implement as Mr Mahon suffered very serious injuries. Pugh and his assailant left and Mr Mahon remained there. He struggled home and his wife rang an ambulance which brought him to hospital.

He had a left sided puncture to his lung and multiple face lacerations and a skull fracture. The injury to his left lung means he cannot scuba dive in future and the judge said thankfully the fracture to his skull didn’t require further treatment.

Judge Johnson said a fractured skull is life threatening and he said this was an extremely serious assault.

He said there was not a Victim Impact Statement in court.

Mr Mahon and Mr Pugh had renewed their friendship and he didn’t want him going to jail.

The judge said the court must take into account the mitigating and aggravating factors.

He said the aggravating factors were the nature of the assault and it was an extremely violent assault with significant injuries to the victim who suffered a fractured skull and had to get multiple staples in his head and he was kept in hospital for three days.

There was no Victim Impact Statement but given the nature of the injuries it must have had a negative effect on him.

The judge said the Probation Report puts Pugh at moderate risk of reoffending. He said the mitigating factors were the plea of guilt.

He said this was significant in this instance saving the State the cost of a criminal trial and the reluctance of the victim to give evidence. He said he was satisfied Mr Pugh was well advised. He said he co-operated with gardaí and identified himself on CCTV. The Probation Report said he is father to a six year old child with one on the way. He is separated from both partners but wants to have an active role. He has distanced himself from negative peers and is living with his mother. He needs to address his cannabis use. He had no mental health issues and the judge said he is at a loss as to why he’s not engaging in training to get a job as it would reduce reoffending. He had no effort made at compensation and Judge Johnson said actions speak louder than words.

The judge said he was satisfied the offending in this case and the injuries sustained were in the upper range and attracted four years imprisonment. He took into account Mr Mahon did admit he punched Mr Pugh first. He reduced sentence to two years and six months and suspended one year and six months for five years with Pugh entering a bond to keep the peace and deal with his addiction issues and lack of employment. He ordered him to provide urine analysis and attend any training courses. Judge Johnson said given the nature of the injuries it was impossible to avoid a prison sentence to deter others. He postponed the start of the prison sentence until after the defendant’s child is born.