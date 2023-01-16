Sligo

Sligo man who fractured friend’s skull in assault given one year in prison

Sligo Circuit Court hears two men are still friends

The case was heard before Judge Keenan Johnson at Sligo Circuit Court. Expand

Emma Gallagher

A 33 year old man before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assaulting his friend during a night out and subsequently fracturing his skull has been jailed for one year.

Kenneth Pugh (33), of Racecourse View, Cranmore, Sligo pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Mark Mahon at Cranmore Road on May 9, 2017.

