Sligo man pleads guilty to drink driving charge

A man before Sligo District Court charged with drink driving was pleading guilty, his solicitor told the court.

Greightone Mohamed of Castleburn, Ballymote was charged with drink driving at Carrownanty, Ballymote on June 19th 2021.

Defending solicitor Mr John Anderson told the court there was a plea.

He said his client is working as a chef and is the father of two children.

He is working three days a week and was trying to get back to work after the pandemic.

He was living in Ballymote and he was asking for a one month postponement.

He had no previous convictions.

His reading was 243mg/100ml blood and Judge Sandra Murphy commented that it was a very high reading.

She convicted and fined him €250 and postponed the disqualification to June 26th.