Sligo man on suspended jail term spat at Garda cars

The case was heard before Judge Alan Mitchell at Sligo Courthouse.

A young man who was walking home after a night out ‘out of his tree’ on drink spat at three garda cars outside Sligo Garda Station, the district court heard.

Adam Cooney of The Woodlands, Ballytivnan, Sligo was charged with spitting at three garda cars on the Pearse Road on December 23rd 2020. He was also charged with intoxication at Rockwood Parade on May 1st 2021.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court gardaí were monitoring CCTV footage at 4:33am and observed two males on the Pearse Road.

One of the males spat at three patrol cars. Gardaí exited the station and chased the men who took off running.

They were intercepted by gardaí at Riverside. Adam Cooney showed no remorse and could give no reasonable excuse.

On May 1st at 2pm, gardaí received a report that a male was banging on the door of an apartment at Rockwood Parade. When they arrived they found the defendant highly intoxicated and he didn’t know where he was.

The court heard he had two previous convictions and had received a 28 months suspended sentence in Sligo Circuit Court for attempted robbery.

Judge Alan Mitchell said spitting at garda cars was very serious and if he could, he would get three of the dirties garda cars and make him wash, clean and polish them to learn a lesson.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said his client had learned a lesson as he paid €150 for cleaning the vehicles. He was a young man who shouldn’t drink to excess, he said.

He did apologise to gardaí and it happened at 4:30am when he was going home out of his tree on drink. The other matter he said he was arrested for his own safety.

Sgt Butler told the court the defendant did apologise a number of days later.

Judge Mitchell said for a man with a suspended sentence hanging over him he should stay sober.

He said he didn’t like his attitude spitting at garda cars passing by the garda station, saying his attitude was not the best.

He asked him what he works at and he said he was a sales advisor.

Mr McGovern said he was a very nice young man and the judge said it might be a lesson to give alcohol up

On the intoxication charge, he convicted and fined him €100.

On the disorderly conduct charge, he convicted and fined him €300.

He said he was giving him the equivalent of a week’s wage in fines to teach him a lesson.

The judge said it was up to him to decide to close the chapter.

Mr McGovern thanked him.