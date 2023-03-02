Sligo man given suspended sentence for public order offences

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence, at Sligo District Court for public order offences.

Paul McCallion, (24) of Seaview Park, First Sea Road was before the court on charges of being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour at Stephen Street Car Park on September 4th 2021.

Defence Solicitor Mr John Anderson said the defendant had a lot of drink taken. A written letter of apology was handed into court.

The court heard the defendant had verbally abused Gardaí. He had three convictions, one was for using threatening and abusive behaviour and another was for possession of knives and other articles.

Mr Anderson said the defendant, a trainee carpenter, admits that it was “disgraceful behaviour.”

The judge said the repetition of this behaviour concerned her. He had previous convictions and was completely on the wrong path and would be 25 this year.

The judge said he should be leaving this behaviour a long way behind him.

The judge jailed the defendant for two months, suspended for a year He also had to sign a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.