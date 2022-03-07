Sligo man charged with money-laundering

A Sligo man has been charged with one count of alleged money laundering, at the district court.

Hughie Irwin of 5 St Joseph’s Terrace is charged that on July 19, 2020 at 5 St Joseph’s Terrace, Sligo his address above, did engage in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring. Possessing/using property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct, to wit €7,602 in various denominations and £1,120 in various denominations.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that the DPP had directed trial on indictment.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until April 7 for service of a Book of Evidence.