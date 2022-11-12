Sligo man caught with over €2k of cannabis given suspended sentence

A Sligo man, who was caught with €2,296 of cannabis at his home in Sligo, has been given a suspended jail sentence at Sligo District Court. Graham Wiley (37) of Willow Park, Maugheraboy pleaded guilty to the offence that happened at that location on May 11 2020, at an earlier sitting.

The case had been put back for a Probation Report where the defendant had been assessed at being at moderate risk of re-offending.

He had seven previous convictions including for possession of drugs and for sale or supply.

Defence solicitor Eddie Henry said that despite the value of the drugs, the defendant had been charged with possession of drugs.

Mr Henry added that the background to the matter was that the defendant was suffering mental health issues and living rough and was now living with his mother.

Gardaí had called and the defendant, who suffers from epilepsy was self-medicating by way of medication and smoked a joint in front of the gardaí and his behaviour was bizarre.

Gardaí took all that into account and took the cannabis from him and it was over two years ago.

The defendant was now 37 and had children who engaged with him and was back in the family fold.

His mother was in court with him, and he was doing “very well”.

The defendant had stable accommodation and had good family support.

He had on-going difficulties but was dealing with them.

Mr Henry said the court had asked for medical samples to show that the defendant was drug- free but this was delayed due to bureaucracy.

Mr Henry asked for Supervision Order for his client with the Probation Service.

Judge Sandra Murphy said the defendant had an extensive previous record.

After he came out of White Oaks he was caught smoking cannabis.

Cannabis medication can be used for seizures, but it had to be done medically but there were very few licences.

The defendant told the court that it was a serious offence.

Judge Sandra Murphy said that €2,296 was a serious amount of drugs.

Mr Henry said he bought in bulk, so he did not have to deal with certain individuals. “Does he have to engage with certain individuals to buy it”? asked Judge Murphy.

The Judge said the defendant had not left behind his cannabis use, was using it for medication and had not given it up.

His cannabis use was a worry.

He feels that because of his seizures, this is the only way he can manage the matter.

The defendant said he was engaging with his GP.

He had not come to garda notice since the matter before the court.

Judge Murphy said his last conviction was in 2012 which was quite a long time ago, but he had quite a few historic convictions.

Judge Murphy jailed the defendant for four months suspended for a year, provided he engaged fully with the Probation Service.