Sligo man (56) pleads guilty to indecent assault of relative in 1970s and ‘80s

A 56 year old Sligo man has pleaded guilty to 21 counts of indecently assaulting a female relative in locations in Co Sligo during the late ‘70s and 80s.

The man appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson at Sligo Circuit Court where he was arraigned.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh told the judge that the victim was present in court.

Mr Mulrooney outlined there is a familial connection between the victim and the defendant and reporting restrictions apply.

The man was arraigned at the circuit court where the charges were read out.

He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of indecently assaulting the female on various dates at locations in Co Sligo.

The dates of the offences were in 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1984.

There was a Probation Report in court.

A request for a Psychological Report on the defendant was made also.

Mr Mulrooney said there was no objection to continuing bail .

He told Judge Johnson that as there is a familial connection with the defendant, that reporting restrictions apply.

He was asking the court for a Victim Impact Statement.

Judge Johnson said he was going to extend bail.

He said the accused will be placed on the sex offenders list from the day of the court.

He said he was putting the matter in for sentencing at the circuit court on June 6th.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.