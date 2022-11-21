Sligo man (38) took pedal bike belonging to a garda

A 38 year old man before Sligo District Court on a number of Public Order charges was also charged with the unlawful possession of a pedal cycle without the consent of An Garda Síochána.

Ciaran Carney of Maryville Hostel, Sligo was charged with taking the pedal cycle on January 31st 2022. He was also charged with failing to comply with gardaí at Tobergal Lane on May 3rd 2022. He was also charged with intoxication at Rockwood Parade on January 28th 2022 and in O’Connell St on April 21st 2022, Stephen St car-park on April 22nd 2022 and April 14th 2022 and also in Stephen St on May 10th 2022.

Defending solicitor Mr John Anderson told Judge Sandra Murphy she had heard all the facts. He said his client was one of the worst alcoholics you would see.

When sober he is very pleasant but he does have an alcohol problem which was a huge difficult for himself and his extended family.

He asked Judge Murphy to take that into consideration when handing down sentence.

The defendant had been in custody since October 15th 2022, the court heard.

Judge Murphy said he has 158 previous convictions and she was listening to what Mr Anderson was saying about his background of alcoholism but it was serious offending.

She sentenced him to a total of six months in prison with two months suspended.

Mr Anderson said he was most grateful.