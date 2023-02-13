Sligo

Sligo man (33) sent forward for trial on rape charge

Also charged with assault 

The accused appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo courthouse. Expand

Close

sligochampion

A 33 year old Sligo man appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court where he was served the Book of Evidence and sent forward to the Central Criminal Court charged with rape, sexual assault and assault.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reason, is charged on a date in June 2020 with raping a female at an address in Sligo.

He is also charged with assaulting the female causing her harm on a date in June 2020.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting another female in June 2020.

Sergeant Derek Butler said his application is to return the accused to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court with no date yet. Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) for the accused was granted two counsel and legal aid.

Judge Sandra Murphy also ordered that reporting restrictions are in place.

