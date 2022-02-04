Sligo man (32) apologises for assaulting two gardaí

A 32 year old man who Sligo District Court heard had developed an addiction to alcohol was before the court charged with assaulting two members of An Garda Síochana who were attending the family home.

Thomas Kelly of Faughts Lane, Calry was charged with assaulting Gda Luke Gray and Gda Daniel Kelly at Faughs Lane on March 10th 2021.

He is also charged with damaging property at the same address on the same date.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said the defendant was in court with his parents.

All of the charges were related. He said the criminal damage had happened at the family home and the injured parties did not wish for it to proceed.

The section 2 assaults were on 2 gardaí who attended the family home and there was plea. There was also a letter of apology from him, Mr MacSharry said. He said his client was a young man who unfortunately developed certain addiction issues with alcohol. He said he was asking the court to consider a Probation Report before sentencing.

He described him as a decent young man who comes from a decent family. He said his parents were in court supporting him. In terms of the criminal damage, it was to items in the house namely door handles and his parents don’t wish to proceed.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she was going to order a Probation Report. Sergeant Derek Butler said with the Probation Officers under pressure would it be possible to adjourn to June. Judge Murphy asked about the injuries to the gardaí and she was told they had made full recoveries and that it was mostly sprained wrists.

Mr MacSharry said his client was deeply apologetic to gardaí and held them in the highest regard and he had never been in court before.