Sligo man (24) hit garda who was called to his home with an umbrella on the leg

sligochampion

A 24 year old man who was before Sligo District Court charged with assaulting a garda had hit him on the leg with an umbrella, the court heard.

Hugh McGinley from Bay 2 Halting Site, Alma Terrace, Finisklin was charged with assaulting Garda David Hannon at the same location on March 14th 2021.

