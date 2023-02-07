Sligo man (24) hit garda who was called to his home with an umbrella on the leg

A 24 year old man who was before Sligo District Court charged with assaulting a garda had hit him on the leg with an umbrella, the court heard.

Hugh McGinley from Bay 2 Halting Site, Alma Terrace, Finisklin was charged with assaulting Garda David Hannon at the same location on March 14th 2021.

Mr John Anderson solicitor said he didn’t think Gda Hannon had suffered any long-term injuries and Sergeant Derek Butler said it was at the lower end of the scale.

He said at 3:39pm gardaí were responding to a call that men were fighting.

Gardaí observed the defendant’s brother who seemed to have been assaulted and there was a tear on his t-shirt.

He stated there was a struggle going on and said his brother Hughie attacked him.

Gardaí then were going to carry out a search and the defendant said no man would lay a hand on him and retreated into his bay.

Gardaí followed and the defendant was holding an umbrella which he swung and connected with Gda Hannon’s leg.

He was subsequently arrested.

Mr Anderson said the defendant said it was a foolish thing to do and it was a knee-jerk reaction and he couldn’t believe he acted in such a manner.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she noted from the Probation Officer that Gda Hannaon said there was no attempt from the defendant to contact him to apologise.

She said he has had more than ample opportunity to contact Gda Hannon.

She enquired whether the issue had been resolved between the brothers and the solicitor said he says it has.

Judge Murphy said the court takes extremely serious an assault on a police officer and an assault with a weapon albeit an umbrella is still an assault. She said a man apologises to another man. Sgt Butler said the defendant had seven previous convictions all road traffic.

Judge Murphy entered him into a bond for six months on condition he attend all appointments and follow all directions of the Probation Officer. She remanded him on bail to September’s district court for an up-to-date report and sentencing. She said she wants a proper apology man to man.