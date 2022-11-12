Sligo man (22) admits selling his bank account details

A young Grange man, who admitted a charge under money laundering legislation, had his case put back for a Probation Report for the court to “find out exactly what happened”, at Sligo District Court.

Sean Lockhart (22) of Kilcat, Grange pleaded guilty to a charge that on various dates between February 16 and March 19 last year, did transfer money, knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct to a bank account in his name while being reckless as to whether the cash was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

His defence solicitor Eddie Henry said it was a very serious offence and added that young people have been duped into giving away their bank details on their online accounts. “He is one of these unfortunate young people who saw a chance of making money and were effectively groomed by older individuals.” Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that a PUP recipient named James Ahern was referred to the Department of Social Protection to review his payment claims.

It was established that he was in full time employment and had never applied for the payment. The court heard that his PPS number had been accessed and compromised. The bank account was in the name of the defendant Sean Lockhart who admitted selling his bank account details to another individual for €250. He knew that it was going to be used for criminality.

As a result of the deception €1,400 had gone into his account and accessed by the individual who had bought the details of that account. Mr Ahern was a totally innocent party, the court heard. When asked who he had sold his bank account details to, the defendant said it was to a Nigerian Mr O whom he met when he was doing a course at IT Athlone. Mr Henry said that Mr O, an older man of 24 who had befriended his client who was between 18 and 19 at the time and asked the defendant to let him use his account. The court heard that the defendant had an unused bank account where a bonus was paid if you opened an account.

Mr Ahern’s PPS number had been compromised and the fake account set up in his name and the money was paid into the defendant’s account via a false application in Mr Ahern’s name. Sean Lockhart told the court he met Mr O in Athlone on nights out and partying and they became friends. The latter looked to buy the defendant’s unused online bank account.

A year later the defendant sold the account to Mr O for €250 and “I thought that was the end of it”. The defendant had no knowledge of Mr Ahern’s PPS number being compromised and made a full statement to gardaí. He told the court he made calls to three different numbers to try and contact Mr O but was not successful. The defendant had closed his account from March 2021. The court heard there was a loss of €1,400 to the State through the fraudulent payments. The defendant said he would compensate the victim. The court heard he was an apprentice and earned €330 per week and it would take him two months to pay full compensation.

Mr Henry said this was a very serious offence and has very serious consequences under anti money laundering legislation. Judge Sandra Murphy asked the defendant: “What did you think the account was being used for”? The defendant said he did not know but thought it was a pyramid scheme. When the judge asked him if it had crossed his mind that his account was going to be used for criminality the defendant said: “At the back of my mind, I thought it might be bad. I saw handy money and I wasn’t thinking at all”.

Judge Murphy said this matter did not look quite innocent to her. “I know there is a trend at the minute but there is a certain of criminal intent into what he was doing”.

Mr Henry said the defendant was frank with gardaí.

The judge pointed out that the defendant had contacted Mr O and offered his bank account on- line so there was a certain element of criminality. Mr Henry said the buck stopped with the defendant. Judge Murphy adjourned the case to March 23 for a Probation Report.