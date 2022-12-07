Sligo driver facing two drug driving offences and possession charges

A man who admitted road traffic offences, including two charges of drug driving, had his case put back for a Probation Report, at the district court.

Darren O’Connell, (35) with addresses at Rusheen Ard, Caltragh and McNeill Drive, Cranmoe pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at Ballymote Garda Station on March 28 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of Alprazolam at Rusheen Ard ,Caltragh on the same date.

The defendant further pleaded guilty to drug driving at Caltragh on the same date.

And he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Tullynagracken South, Carraroe on August 26 last year. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that Garda Brennann observed a car driving on the dual carriageway and subsequently stopped it at Caltragh where an oral fluid sample showed the driver to be testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.

A later blood sample in Ballymote Garda showed traces of cannabis and cocaine in his system on March 28 last year and he also had cannabis in his possession. On the same date a warrant was obtained to search the defendant’s home in Caltragh where €33 of Alprazolam was found. And on Augusf 26 last year, Garda Costello saw a car driving erratically on the old Dublin Road in Sligo. The car was stopped, and an oral fluid sample showed a concentration of cannabis and cocaine in the defendant’s’ system. A subsequent blood sample showed cannabis and cocaine in the defendant’s system. The court heard the defendant had ten previous convictions including for drugs and public order matters.

Defence Solicitor Mr John Anderson said his client was 35 and had drugs issues around that time. His father had died and he “went off the rails” and it had a big impact on him, but he was more stable in recent times. The defendant had health issues in the past. He was originally a professional driver but was not currently working.

Judge Gearty said the substance abuse was an issue and the “driving with a substance is more serious”.

“I need a Probation Report”, said the judge.

She added that there had been two drug driving offences in March and August. The case was adjourned to April 27.