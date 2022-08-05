Six months in prison for breaking man’s jaw in unprovoked street attack

A 29 year old man who was before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assault after breaking a man’s jaw in an unprovoked attack on the street was given six months in prison.

Gniewomir Karmelita of Hazel Grove, Brooklawn, Sligo and Drumfin ( via Boyle), Sligo was charged with assault on February 14th 2016.

The court heard the defendant had absconded and was at large until he was arrested on foot of a European arrest warrant in Poland. Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh (State Solicitor) told the court he was brought from Poland on foot of the European arrest warrant.

Mr Joe Barnes BL instructed by Mr Mark Mullaney (solicitor) informed the court his client had €500 in court. He had a wife and two children and was not in a good financial situation.

Judge Francis Comerford said the defendant saw a man he disapproved of on the street and broke his jaw and then he absconded. The judge said compensation doesn’t buy you out, it shows remorse. He said the facts of this case were heard in 2019 and the defendant smashed the man and there was blood splashing onto his shoes. A bystander assisted him and after he had to get a plate inserted into his cheek and had lost power.

He said it was a bad assault and Karmelita was not a first time offender. He wouldn’t comply with directions from the gardaí. The judge said he attacked a man on the street, broke his jaw, came before the courts and fled. He said absconding before sentence isn’t good behaviour. He denied there was an assault and said it was a false allegation.

The victim was out of work for a considerable period of time, the judge said. He said the only mitigating factor was the guilty plea. He did have previous convictions. He said in regards to compensation, he did realise 2020 was hard times with the pandemic. He was regarded as a low risk of re-offending but nevertheless he committed a serious assault. He said time away from his family including his wife and children will be difficult for him. He convicted and sentenced him to 20 months in prison and suspended 14 months on condition he keep the peace and be of good behaviour.