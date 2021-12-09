Sister abused by brother hopes victims speak out

A young woman whose older brother sexually assaulted her when she was eleven years old in their home told Sligo District Court on Thursday she hopes one day she will be able to move on with her life.

Her brother, now married and aged in his early forties, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman in county Sligo in the mid nineties.

Both the victim and the accused broke down in the witness box, the woman reading out a Victim Impact Statement.

The accused was represented by Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor).

Mr O’Grady said his client was pleading guilty.

Evidence was heard from investigating gardaí that a statement of complaint had been received from the victim in November 2018.

She alleged that sometime in the mid nineties she had been assaulted by her older brother.

She was approximately eleven years of age while her brother was 15.

The woman told gardaí that when her parents were away, her brother gave her a bar of chocolate and laid her down on the bed.

He then pulled her jeans down to the ankles and laid on top of her, rubbing himself off her.

He then put his hands up her top and felt her breasts.

He then took her hand and placed it on his left buttock and continued to rub her body up and down.

He stopped and sometime later that night when she was sleeping he came into the bedroom with another bar of chocolate and he quickly left the room when he heard another family member enter the bathroom which was next door.

The court heard that in June of 2020, the accused was arrested and was interviewed twice.

He denied the allegations.

In March of 2021 he was arrested and charged with one count and he made no comment.

Mr O’Grady explained the file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who indicated the case could proceed in the district court on a plea of guilty.

In mid September, the accused pleaded guilty.

The victim gave a harrowing Victim Impact Statement which she read out to the court.

In it, she said she stands her today to say that for 26 years she had been too scared to speak out about what happened.

She had asked herself over and over why? Why did her brother do this to her.

She was too ashamed to face the truth and was doubting herself.

She told her brother she will never forgive him for what he did.

The woman said she endured years of nightmares and visions of the detail of what he did to her.

She said he had given her a bar of chocolate to keep her quiet.

“I was the secret you wanted to keep quiet,” the woman said.

She said little did he know or care about the years of nightmares he has left her with which never go away.

The woman said she has had very dark days since the say she found the courage to speak out about what he did.

She said she was slowly trying to piece her life back together and has suffered from depression and anxiety because of what he did to her.

She said nothing will ever make the pain of what he put her through go away.

“Because of you, our family has been ripped apart for something I had no control over.

“I was a little girl with her whole life ahead of her.

“You knew what you were doing was wrong, but that didn’t stop you,” she said.

“You didn’t care. I was just a child, your little sister that you were meant to look out for, instead you’ve marked me for the rest of my life.”

The woman continued; “I am proud of myself that I stood up and spoke out and gave the 11 year old me a voice.

“I’m not ashamed, you should be ashamed for what you did to me and for what you put me through.

“I hope by my telling my story it will help someone else - don’t be ashamed, don’t be afraid to speak out.”

The woman said she particularly wanted to thank the investigating gardaí for their immense help and support to her and for their tireless work on the case.

She added; “I would like to finish by saying I hope one day I will be able to put this behind me.

“I know I’ve come a long way since 2018 since I first said the words out loud.

“I am hopeful that the love and support of those closest to me will help me.

“It was never my fault. I am a survivor.”

Judge Sandra Murphy thanked the woman and the court certainly hopes the same that she can put it behind her.

Mr O’Grady said his client had no previous convictions and by pleading guilty meant the woman didn’t have to go through a trial process.

He said that he had €10,000 in compensation in court, adding that nothing could compensate what the lady had been through, that it was a gesture of remorse and the significant sum of €10,000 had been nominated, which the woman accepted.

The Barrister said it was by no means a way to buy his client out of trouble.

He then read out a letter his client had written to his sister.

The accused said he was writing the letter to apologise for his actions as a child. He realised that his words might give her no comfort as he could not provide an explanation as to why this happened, nor could he undo the damage that has been done. He told her he wanted her to know he was truly sorry.

He said he wished if he could turn back time he would take it back.

He said as an adult he understands the gravity of what happened and the lines that he crossed and how he misused her trust in him.

He said he deeply regrets his actions and is so sorry for the hurt cause.

He said he had no memories of it until recently and wasn’t keeping it from her to deceive her and knowing it know has shaken him to his core.

He said he felt deeply sorry by the loss of their relationship and is genuinely struggling with the reality of his actions.

Mr O’Grady said his client was not someone who would be before the court again.

A medical and psychiatric report was handed into the court and Mr O’Grady said there were claims of suicidal ideation from his client.

He called his client to apologise directly. The accused broke down and said he wanted to say how deeply sorry he was about what happened.

He said now being a father he would never want anything to happen his children like what happened to his sister.

He said he deeply regrets that his sister will never get to meet his children and he said he was deeply sorry for everything.

Judge Murphy said that for sentencing she wanted a Probation Report and would like an up-to-date medical report .

She said she was conscious of not prolonging it in anyway as she didn’t want it hanging over the accused and was also extremely conscious of the victim.

The judge said it needs to come to a quick conclusion and directed the report to be done as soon as possible.

Sergeant Derek Butler said January 27th should be enough time to have the Probation Report and Psychiatric Report.

Judge Murphy remanded him on bail and the compensation was handed over to the woman.