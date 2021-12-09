Sligo

Sister abused by brother hopes victims speak out

Woman was eleven when her fifteen year old brother abused her.

Sligo courthouse.

Sligo courthouse.

Emma Gallagher

A young woman whose older brother sexually assaulted her when she was eleven years old in their home told Sligo District Court on Thursday she hopes one day she will be able to move on with her life.

Her brother, now married and aged in his early forties, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman in county Sligo in the mid nineties.

