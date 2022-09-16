Shouting coming from house in Sligo was due to a ‘jumping cat’

GARDAÍ responding to a call about shouting coming from a house were given an explanation that the family were dealing with a cat that had jumped on someone, Sligo District Court heard.

Before the court was Charlene Moran from Ath na Rí, Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim who was charged with intoxication at Cranmore Drive, Cranmore, Sligo on January 14th 2022. Failure to provide a name and address was struck out.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said his client was entering a plea to the section 4 charge.

Sergeant Derek Butler said gardaí received a number of calls about shouting coming from Cranmore Drive. On arrival they spoke to the family who said they were dealing with a cat that had been jumping on some one.

They were informed that Charlene Moran was the daughter of the woman and she kept interrupting gardaí and trying to get gardaí to leave the house. She was asked to give details but she was unable to given the level of intoxication.

She had eight previous convictions none for Public Order dating back a number of years.

Judge Alan Mitchell enquired what happened to the cat and was there a dispute over it and Moran said there wasn’t. Mr McGovern said his client doesn’t live in Sligo and had come to visit her mother and had a few drinks in the house.

He said unfortunately she felt she was not doing anything wrong and felt the gardaí should leave and she was the one ended up being charged. She had taken too much alcohol. She was currently not working.

Judge Mitchell convicted and fined her €100 as she made the effort to come down from Carrick-on-Shannon to court.