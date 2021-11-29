Serial thief mum of three (37) is spared jail term

A 37 year old mother of three who is also widowed, successfully appealed a two month jail term at Sligo Circuit Court for stealing from a shop.

Before the court last Friday afternoon was Fiorica Rostas, Ballyalley Place, Buttevant, Cork who was jailed in the District Court for four months for stealing €21.16 worth of goods from Centra, Tubbercurry on October 26th 2020.

She appealed the sentence to the Circuit Court in Sligo where Sergeant Derek Butler outlined how the defendant entered the store and paid for certain items but not those in a bag which she left with also.

Out of twenty previous convictions which the defendant had, some fourteen were for offences under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, the vast majority for shoplifting.

In reply to Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by (McGovern Walsh and Co, Solicitors), Sgt Butler agreed the defendant had pleaded guilty to the offence in the District Court and that the items were groceries.

Mr McGovern pleaded that the defendant was a native of Romania whose husband died ten years ago.

She was the mother of three children aged from 16 to six and was living in Cork.

“She tells me she took the items of food in order to feed her children. At the time she was not receiving benefits but this situation has since changed,” he said.

“She’s now getting her benefits having initially been refused,” he added. Mr McGovern told Judge Francis Comerford that the defendant was remorseful and that she said it would not happen again.

“I’m asking you to consider community service or suspending the sentence,” Mr McGovern asked the Judge. A medical report outlining a back condition which the defendant suffers from was handed in to court along with a receipt showing €25 had been paid to the shop at the beginning of November.

The Judge noted previoous convictions recorded in Cork, Donegal, Letterkenny and Sligo and also in Northern Ireland.

In reply to Judge Comerford, Mr McGovern said he wasn’t aware why the defendant was travelling around the country but she did have family members “dotted around Ireland.”

Judge Comerford commented: “It looks very much like a person who engages professionally in thefts.” He added that when she appears in Irish courts she gets suspended sentences.

Judge Commerford reduced the term to two months and suspended it for two years on condition she keeps the peace.

He said it may have been only €21 worth of food taken but this was a shoplifter who had taken goods many times in the past.

He warned the defendant she would serve the term if she offended again.

The defendant thanked the Judge and said it would not happen again.