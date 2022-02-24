Sligo

Pulled from his untaxed tractor in the street by Gardaí

A Boyle agricultural contractor has been found guilty of assaulting a garda, obstruction and using threatening and abusive behaviour, after he was in a struggle with two gardai as they pulled him out of his tractor in the town in 2020, after a two and a half hour hearing at Carrick District Court.

Conor O’Neill, (26) of Leam, Boyle denied charges of assaulting Garda Martin McTiernan and the other two charges arising from an incident that happened on April 14 2020 outside Boyle Garda Station.

