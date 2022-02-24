Pulled from his untaxed tractor in the street by Gardaí

A Boyle agricultural contractor has been found guilty of assaulting a garda, obstruction and using threatening and abusive behaviour, after he was in a struggle with two gardai as they pulled him out of his tractor in the town in 2020, after a two and a half hour hearing at Carrick District Court.

Conor O’Neill, (26) of Leam, Boyle denied charges of assaulting Garda Martin McTiernan and the other two charges arising from an incident that happened on April 14 2020 outside Boyle Garda Station.

He admitted to having no tax displayed on the vehicle.

The court was told later that the incident had been investigated by the Garda Ombudsman following a complaint by the defendant but it was not upheld

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan told the court that she was made aware of a Whats App message from the defendant who complained that he was pulled from his tractor on April 14 and that Garda McTiernan was ‘lifting’ the tractor because it was not taxed.

The defendant’s What’s App message added that Garda McTiernan seemed to like tractors.

The defendant added that the garda was a scumbag and was “some breed for a garda.”

The Superintendent said she later spoke to him about that alleged incident and he said he had spoken to a solicitor.

The Superintendent said the defendant could make a complaint to GSOC, to herself or through his solicitor.

The defendant told her there was no point in complaining, as nothing would be done.

Superintendent Sheridan said she was not impressed by his description of Garda Guill Carvalho.

When asked by Judge Sandra Murphy how she came to have the Whats App message, the Superintendent said that Inspector Tom Colsh had shown it to her. She added: “I don’t know how he got it”.

Inspector Michael Collins showed lengthy CCTV footage which showed the defendant being pulled from the tractor by the two gardai and he was then taken to Castlerea Garda Station.

Garda Martin McTiernan told the court he was on patrol with Garda Carvalho when he saw a New Holland tractor that was untaxed shortly after 4pm.

He went across to the tractor and recognised the driver as Conor O’Neill from Boyle.

The driver admitted the vehicle was not taxed and said he did not know who owned the vehicle.

Garda McTiernan asked the defendant to drive the short distance to Boyle garda station to check it out and he complied.

The garda asked the defendant for the keys of the tractor and the latter also complied.

When the garda checked out the tractor he found that it was registered to Conor O’Neill in 2017 and had never been taxed.

The garda spoke to the defendant and told him he was seizing the tractor.

“He got upset and angry and I explained to him that if he back taxed it, it would be returned to him straight away”.

The defendant then said there was no way they were taking his tractor.

Garda McTiernan added that on seeing Garda Carvalho the defendant became verbally abusive.

“When I told him he was being arrested, he got more abusive and said there was no way he was going to leave his tractor”.

The garda added that after about 15 minutes he went up into the tractor but was told to “get the f**k out of it”. The defendant wrapped his arms around the steering wheel of the tractor.

Garda McTiernan tried to release his arms, but they were locked tight.

But between Garda Carvalho and Garda McTiernan they managed to get the defendant’s arms released from his grip around the steering wheel.

“He struggled and during the struggle he leaned back and punched me on the face.

“He struggled and shouted abuse and we had to place him face down on the footpath”.

The court heard this happened around 4.45pm.

The defendant was placed in a patrol van and the tractor was seized and brought to Castlerea Station. Inspector Collins asked the garda to provide a time line for the events.

The garda said it started around 4.01 pm at Shop Street and it was five minutes before the defendant agreed to drive the tractor to the Boyle Garda Station.

Garda McTiernan said he spoke to the defendant for 15-20 minutes to check it out.

“There was no talking to Mr O’Neill”, the garda added.The defendant was arrested for a public order offence. The CCTV of the incident was shown again.

The garda said the defendant was above in the tractor “chatting down to us and giving us bad manners and we went up into the cab.”

Garda McTiernan said he had to attend a doctor as a result of the assault, and he missed nine days of work. “He was given every available chance to leave the tractor.”

When asked by defence solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern if the garda who has 22 years- experience had been trained to deal with people in certain situations, the latter replied that he was trained in the use of the baton and pepper spray.

He did not have any public order training.

Mr McGovern said the CCTV showed the garda going across the road and there were no difficulties and the defendant admitted that he had no tax. When asked if there was any other talk, the garda said he asked for the logbook and who was the registered owner.

The garda said the defendant said he did not know who owned the vehicle.

“That is not what your colleague said…he said that Mr O’Neill admitted that he was the owner of the vehicle and the logbook was burned?”

Mr McGovern said there were no difficulties with this man at this stage. He wondered why Garda McTiernan did not registration check the vehicle.

“My client will say that you were on to him that this was a stolen vehicle.” The garda replied that he had “never said that”.

Mr McGovern asked why the garda left the defendant for 20 minutes when the garda went into the station.

“Because I had to set up the computer,” the garda said.“You knew it was his vehicle,” Mr McGovern said.

Mr McGovern added that Garda McTiernan had full control of the vehicle, he had the keys and the defendant had co-operated fully until the very end.

“What was he doing sitting in the tractor refusing to get out,” said Garda McTiernan.

Mr McGovern said the garda had asked the defendant to get documents for him.

“He had to get his sister to bring the documents to the scene and there were a few gardai there and it was just too much.

“There is a certain way to deal with people and you knew the tractor was fully insured,” said Mr McGovern.

The garda replied that the biggest problem was the taxation of the vehicle.

“He told you about a serious fire in the family home and what was the big deal about the tax?” - Mr McGovern.

The garda replied:“The big deal was that it was out of tax for three years and he had ample time to get documents”.

“You had the keys of the vehicle so what was the big conversation”? asked Mr McGoverm.

The garda said he was explaining to the defendant that he could tax it on line and then he was free to go. The garda added that the defendant got very upset and verbally abused Garda Carvalho.

Mr McGovern remarked that there were four gardai at the scene.

“He refused to co-operate and was in a blind rage,” said the garda.

Mr McGovern said his client looked relaxed “until you decided to deal with him in another way.”

“You were still demanding documents,” said Mr McGovern.

The garda said he was seizing the vehicle.

Mr McGovern pointed out that the defendant back-taxed the vehicle the following morning so there was no loss of revenue.

“You could have dealt with it differently, you are part of what happened here,” said Mr McGovern.He added: “There are ways to deal with members of the public”

“What was he arrested for?”

The garda replied the defendant was very abusive to him and Garda Carvalho.

Garda McTiernan said the defendant called Garda Carvalho a”foreign f****r”

Mr McGovern said Garda Carvalho does not say that he was called that name. Garda Carvalho said he was called a “foreigner”.

“You say he leaned back and somehow punched you”.

The garda said the defendant drew his arm back and “punched me in the face”.

Mr McGovern said that Garda McTiernan’s fellow garda said a “number of punches rained down on you”.

His client had a hoodie and Garda McTiernan pulled the hoodie over his head.

Mr McGovern said the CCTV showed that the garda dropped to the ground because he had pulled the hoodie over the defendant’s face.

“You are still standing, and I can’t see how he carried out an unprovoked assault.

“His whole body nearly comes on top of you. You pulled him down on top of you as we can see in the CCTV, and he was being pushed from behind by another garda.

“The whole weight was on top of you.”

Mr McGovern asked how Garda McTiernan got the defendants hands off the steering wheel. The garda said it was by “one of us at each end”.

“You do know that his fingers were damaged?” - Mr McGovern.

The solicitor produced photographs of the defendant’s fingers to the garda.

“Do you see his swollen and cut fingers?” asked Mr McGovern. Garda McTiernan said they were like cuts on the hands of a farmer.

Mr McGovern asked the garda to “look at his head, he was placed face down on concrete.”

“Is that a way to behave?”

“He was violently resisting arrest,” said the garda.

“Ye had four officers there,” said Mr McGovern.

Inspector Michael Collins said there was no telling when those photos that Mr McGovern was showing, were taken.

“Had you no other way of dealing with him than face down in the concrete?” asked Mr McGovern.Mr McGovern asked if the garda had any photos of his own injuries as officers normally would have them.

The garda said he hadn’t but there was bruising, and pain and he went to a doctor.

Mr McGovern said if it was anything it was minor, and he got it himself in the struggle.

He added that his client’s “fingers were battered off the steering wheel”.

Garda McTiernan denied that this occurred. The court was told the defendant was locked in the back of the garda van for 15 minutes.

The garda said he stopped to get fuel and bought an icecream en route as both he and Garda Carvalho were thirsty and it was a warm day.

“You were trying to make a fool of him”, said Mr McGovern.The garda said this was not the case.

Tiernan said he went up into the cab of the tractor to arrest the defendant.

“What did he say, if there is anyone out of line it is you who

“This is a sorry matter it should never have happened. He told you everything and you knew him from Boyle and yet it turns out like this,” said Mr McGovern.

“You had the keys in your control, and you could have gone off for an hour and you got all the documentation. You made a mountain out of this. And this from gardai, there must be some other agenda here”.

Garda McTiernan replied:“I disagree with you”.

Garda Guill Carvalho told the court that gardai had been doing a Covid checkpoint.

Garda McTiernan asked the defendant for the log book, but the latter said it was burned in a fire.

The defendant said he had no proof but had some documents at home.

He was asked to park the tractor outside Boyle garda station, and he complied.

His sister came back with documents but nothing that could clarify the question of tax.

There were a lot of documents, and the process went on for about half an hour.

When Garda McTiernan told the defendant that the tractor had not been taxed in three years and that he was going to seize it, the latter got agitated and said there was no way the vehicle was going to be seized.

The defendant told Garda McTiernan that if he came up in the cab, he would f***ing stop him.

Garda McTiernan told the defendant he could go on-line to pay the arrears and the defendant was on the phone but was not making any attempt to pay the arrears.

This went on for about 40 minutes and Garda McTiernan said:“We will have to seize the vehicle”.

Garda Carvalho added: “He (the defendant) got abusive and told us to f**k off and asked Garda McTiernan for his name and was going to write it down.”

The defendant made a derogatory remark about witness and then he said that “he would just put down foreign b******d and told us to f**k off and called us all sorts of names”.

The defendant was asked to leave the tractor, but he refused and Garda McTiernan got up on the tractor, but the defendant tried to kick him.

“I went around the far side of the tractor and gained access and the defendant did not see me”, said Garda Carvalho.

The defendant was holding on to the steering wheel, but Garda Carvalho got a hold of his right arm and broke his grip and Garda McTiernan had his other arm and the defendant tried to punch him.

“I can’t say if he hit him in the jaw or the shoulder”. The defendant then said to Garda Carvalho:

“How did you get the badge you foreign b*****d. He said to the Garda that he should not be in this country.

“He threw another punch at Garda McTiernan and it must have been in the face.

“He was put down on the ground and a proportionate amount of force was used as he was pretty strong, and the safest thing was to put him down on the floor.”

On re-examination from Inspector Collins, he said he had been in Boyle for about a month when the incident occurred and he had training in this type of situation.

Mr McGovern said the garda was in the force for two years and highly trained on how to deal with people and take them out.

The solicitor said CCTV evidence showed a man with his hoodie pulled down over his head was being pulled down on to the concrete footpath.

“Is that how you are trained to take someone down?” Do you not think that it was absolute chaos?” suggested Mr McGovern.

“Was that proper training and proper use of that training carried out?”

It was put to witness there is no mention of being called abusive terms in his statement.

The garda replied:“I must have left it out,”.

Mr McGovern then asked how the defendant tried to kick Garda McTiernan.

Garda Carvalho said this could not be seen as it happened inside the tractor.

When asked what the defendant was arrested for, Garda Carvalho said he believed It was for using threatening and abusive behaviour.

Mr McGovern put it to the witness that the defendant co-operated fully.

“You knew that Garda McTiernan had the keys and my client told you it was his vehicle.

“You knew about that.

“Did you ever ask him if the vehicle was stolen?” Garda Carvalho relied “No”.

Garda Lorena Duffy told the court she was along with the two other gardai during the incident.She was told by Garda McTiernan that he was seizing the vehicle for non-display of tax.

The defendant got abusive and “shouted several times that he was not going to leave the tractor”.

“I asked him to step down and was told to f**k off”.The defendant refused to do so, and he told Garda Carvalho to “get away from me you foreign cunt”.

“Garda McKiernan told him that he was under arrest.He tried to strike Garda Carvalho and then I saw him strike Garda McTiernan in the face”.

She added that the defendant was arrested for the safety of the gardai and himself.

“He was very volatile, was cautioned and then placed in the back of a garda van.

Garda Duffy said she was at the defendant’s shoulders and trying to subdue him and she felt quite frightened, and the defendant was shouting. She said she pleaded with him to be calm, but he refused to do so.

Mr McGovern rejected this saying: “None of this happened”.

“Garda Roisin Kelly, who was an eyewitness said the defendant was lying on the ground and Garda McTiernan was kneeling to his right and Garda Carvalho was holding his legs.

“He was saying let me up I will be good”.

Garda Duffy said the defendant was kicking his legs and Garda Carvalho held on to hm and she believed the defendant was a danger to himself and the public.

She added that she saw the defendant punched Garda McTiernan in the face.

Garda Roisin Kelly told the court that she could see the defendant on the ground and Garda Carvalho was holding on to his legs and the defendant was saying let me up I will be good”.

She added that there were envelopes scattered all over the place.

The court heard the defendant was later released at 7pm. Mr McGovern said the public needed gardai to have special talents.

“I say they should have dealt with this matter in a different way.

“They had the keys, it was not a stolen vehicle and there are certain ways to deal with this type of situation, there are relevant rules.

“The gardai went totally overboard.”

Conor O’Neill said he was an agricultural contractor who had three employees

He denied assaulting Garda McTiernan.

He said the reason he did not get out of the tractor was that he had weedkiller in a sprayer behind the tractor and there were school children in the area. The defendant said he paid the tax arrears the following morning.

He admitted that he was careless about his tax matters, but his home had burned down there was no insurance and “money was tight”.

The defendant said he had no bad feelings towards the gardai.nHe accepted that he made contact with the garda but not on purpose and it had all happened so fast. When reminded of the What’s App message the defendant said he sent it out of anger and he was agitated after the way he was treated “by those two gardai”.

He said he did not feel he was treated well by the gardai and maybe he should have got out of the tractor in hindsight and yes, the vehicle was not taxed. The defendant said he was accused of having a stolen tractor.

“I offered to pay the tax arrears, but he (Garda McTiernan) was taking my tractor and nothing less. The defendant admitted making a complaint to GSOC about the matter.

Inspector Collins said there was a “full investigation and nothing came of it”.

The Inspector suggested the defendant was telling lies to “suit yourself”.

He denied using an obscenity in relation to Garda Carvalho.

“I called him a foreigner as I did not know his name”.

“Were you angry that day,” ? asked the Inspector.

“I was angry after I was assaulted and pulled to the ground by the gardai”

Judge Sandra Murphy said this matter turned into a huge issue.

The judge said she had heard very detailed evidence and had no doubt that the incident would not have happened if the defendant had behaved in a different manner.

He was given a chance to leave the tractor and the force used to remove him was not unreasonable. She said she found the facts proved in the assault, obstruction and using threatening and abusive behaviour matters.

The court heard the defendant had one previous conviction for assault causing harm in 2014 and unauthorised possession of firearms in 2017.

Mr McGovern said the defendant was still a young man of 26.

The second matter was two bullets that were found in the door of the car he was driving, and he was not a member of any gun club.

The defendant was a hard- working young man who gave employment and was not someone who was living off the State.

Judge Murphy said the defendant was someone who “escalates when things do no go well for him and he had an assault causing harm conviction at 18 years of age which was concerning”.

She ordered a Probation Report on the defendant and Victim Impact Statements from Garda McTiernan and Garda Carvalho.

The defendant was fined €150 on the non-display of tax charge. The case was adjourned to April 22 for sentence.