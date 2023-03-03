Pony sold by Sligo farmer at auction was later found to be lame and was put down

A Dutch woman who bought a horse at the Connemara pony sales which turned out to be lame and was subsequently put down sued the owner, a County Sligo farmer at Sligo District Court.

The matter came before the court via a Small Claims case arising from the purchase of the pony in February 2020.

Lay litigant Laurien Vandermeyer of Sportstal Het Podium, Starnhmeerdiijk 10, 1488 AG Starnhmeer told the court via Zoom from Holland that she bought the gelding pony, Castlefield Eclipse at the Connemara Pony Sales in Clifden on February 16, 2020 and that it had been born in 2015.

The auction catalogue with the pony said it was broken in and riding and had been jumping and competing and able to hunt and had a lovely temperament.

The plaintiff bought the pony from Robert Grey of Cuffestown, Culleens County Sligo at the auction. She made the highest offer for €2,700 and the pony was brought to Holland along with other ponies, arriving ten days later.

The plaintiff told the court it was then that she noticed that the pony had a big lump on its right foreleg above the hoof on the front. She added that they hoped it may have happened after the pony bumped into something and she waited 14 days, but the lump was still there.

A vet looked at the pony and took an X ray and said it did not look good. The vet said it was an old injury and the only option was to have the pony put down and the X ray showed the lump had been there for a long time.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly asked the plaintiff if the lump was on the pony when she bought it, and the latter said that she could only see the ponies from a distance.

She added that it was not announced on the microphone during the sales that the pony had a lump. The plaintiff said she would not have bought the pony if she knew it had a lump on its leg.

In response to queries from Judge O’Reilly the plaintiff said she did not see the pony before it went through the ring, and she did not get a vet to check the pony before she bought the animal.

She said there was no opportunity as the animals were sold within five minutes. The plaintiff said if the pony had any existing medical issue, it should have been included in the catalogue and there was no mention of a lump. She said she understood why this was done as nobody would buy a pony with a lump on its foot.

The plaintiff said she thought the seller should have been honest about the lump before he sold the pony. She said she was not with the pony and the other ponies when they were transported back to Holland.

Mr Donnacha Anhold, Solicitor (for Mr Grey) asked the plaintiff if she was saying that she was standing at the side of the ring, and it was not announced in the ring that the pony had a lump. The plaintiff said if it was announced, she did not hear it and added it was not mentioned.

Mr Anhold referred to a number of e-mails the plaintiff had sent to the auction which seemed to suggest that the defect was announced.

The plaintiff said there was nothing announced. Mr Anhold said the defect in the pony was written on the top of a sales sheet which stated the animal had a small lump on its foot.

The plaintiff said that she and her husband only got this notice after they said there was a problem with the pony.

Mr Anhold said somebody wrote this note. Mr Anhold told the plaintiff that at the time she was a professional buyer of ponies and bought them in Ireland and sold them in Holland.

The plaintiff said she had been doing this for two years. Mr Anhold asked the plaintiff if she bought every horse from the ring. The plaintiff she did, from trusted vendors.

She admitted that she did not do a pre-purchase check on the pony as she did not have a vet in Ireland. The plaintiff claime that the seller knew he was selling a crippled pony. She accused the seller of knowing about the lump and lied by not including this defect in the catalogue.

Mr Anhold said the defect was announced on the day of the sale. Mr Anhold told the plaintiff that she had “every chance in advance to check the pony”. Mr Anhold said his client would say the pony was available for inspection before it left the auction. The plaintiff said she could not find the pony.

“But still you bought it,” said Mr Anhold. The solicitor asked the plaintiff if she knew that there was a vet on site on the day of the sale.

“No I did not,” she said.

Mr Anhold asked why the plaintiff did not go down and do a visual inspection on the pony.

The plaintiff said that she wanted to buy more ponies.

Mr Anhold said the plaintiff could have got up from her seat at the ring side and asked the seller for an inspection.The plaintiff said she did not know that this was a possibility.

“You are an experienced buyer, and you did not make an enquiry?” asked the solicitor.

The solicitor said a vet checked the pony before it was transported. The plaintiff said this was not a “full inspection”.

Mr Anhold said the pony was deemed fit to travel. The plaintiff said this did not mean that the pony was not lame. Mr Anhold said if a vet thought the pony was a cripple surely, he would have concerns about the pony’s ability to travel. The plaintiff said vets only checked for temperature and if it was sick.

Mr Anhold read out the final paragraph of the conditions of sale which stated if the buyer was not happy with the animal, they must contact the auctioneer within seven days stating the nature of the complaint and failure to do so shall defeat any right of remedy the buyer should have.

The plaintiff said it took ten days for the pony to arrive in Holland. She said she could not complain because the pony was still on transit. The plaintiff had the pony put down in 2020. When Mr Anhold asked the plaintiff if she told the seller Mr Grey about this decision, she said he was not responding to anything.

Mr Anhold said he did not see any letter from the plaintiff saying she was having the pony put down. The plaintiff said Mr Grey only started to respond when she had begun her action and that the pony was in pain every day.

A Dutch vet, Doeke Walstra engaged by the plaintiff, told the court that the pony had a bad swelling, and it was lame. The X ray showed a severe swelling, and it must have been there before the auction.

The pony was lame and would have been lame for the rest of its life. so the only option was to euthanise it to put the pony out of its misery.

Judge O’Reilly asked if the lump was caused by a trauma.

The vet said it was not always clear-it could have come from bumping its foot off a fence and it got worse and worse. Most of the time these injuries were caused by trauma. It was not a case of bad shoeing and there was no evidence that the animal had been treated before for the lump.

A veterinary report stated undiagnosed arthiritic changes to the joint was a major factor and it was an irreversible condition. The lump was there for an inexact time, but it did not happen during transport.

Mr Walstram said if someone had done an X ray before the purchase, the lump would have been detected.

Defence witness John Sweeney, a director of the uction company for the Connemara Sales said they would put up to 200 ponies through the ring per day and it was quickfire stuff.

There was also a vet on site where a pre-purchase inspection can be made as well as an independent clinic.

He added that people could nominate to have an animal inspected by an independent vet on site who can detect if a pony was in good health or otherwise. If the vet finds a genuine fault or issue with the pony, then the pony is sent back to the vendor and the sale would be off.

When asked if he wrote the note on the Lot number saying the pony had a small lump, he said he did not. And he did not see the auctioneer or the clerk writing the note.

Mr Sweeney said the auctioneer takes instructions from the vendor and then he starts the bidding.The clerk is sitting beside the auctioneer and takes instructions from the auctioneer.

The plaintiff said there was no announcement on the day that the pony had a lump on its foot. Mr Sweeney said that there may be a change in circumstances with the pony seller and he will give the auctioneer instruction.

The clerk will write down whatever instructions he is given. “If it was written in the book, it was announced,” Mr Sweeney said.

Mr Anhold said the pony was sold as seen according to the seller and that it was a case of buyer beware. Mr Sweeney said he had been involved since 1990 and never missed a pony sale.

He agreed that there were audio recordings of the auction more often than not. And since buying began on- line everything was recorded and videoed. He added that this section of the sales was not recorded as the machine may not have been working.

“So this particular sale was not recorded,” said the plaintiff.

Mr Sweeney said that sadly the sales company should have been doing its job better. The plaintiff said it would have been proof and would have saved her and her husband a lot of hassle. Mr Sweeney said the auctioneers were professional and they sold ponies all over the country and don’t take their responsibilities lightly.

“It is not in our interests to have conflict between buyers and sellers,” said Mr Sweeney.

He added that if the reference to the lump on the pony was written in the auction book, he would say it was announced.

The plaintiff rejected this, saying no it was scribbled on top of the auction sheet. She added that this was a bit much as there was no audio evidence and the lump had been on the pony for over three months.

Judge O’Reilly noted that neither the auctioneer, the sales manager or the clerk were present in court. He added that it was up to the defence to have all witnesses in court and they were not there.

Robert Grey of Cuffestown, Culleens, County Sligo told the court he was a farmer and had been the owner of Castlefield Eclipse whom he bought as a yearling. The pony was broken and riding, and he had it jumping when he was three and a half. He bought the pony because a relation was looking for one.

The horse progressed in riding, but it was not a show jumper, and it was hacking out (riding for exercise). The girl grew out of her attachment to the pony, so he decided to sell it.

The defendant said he saw a bump on the horse two days ahead of the sale and it was thickening on the horse’s leg, and he noted it in his book.

He thought the horse would be good for hacking. He added that a Mr Feeney and his son brought the pony to the sale as he had just got out of hospital.

Mr Anhold asked Mr Grey if he instructed Mr Feeney and his son what to tell the auctioneer.

Mr Grey said they had discussed it and he thought the pony might have got a tip of a pole. He told them to sell the pony as seen and wanted it to be clear as he was not at the sale.

Mr Grey agreed that he was adamant that he wanted it to be known that the pony had a bump. When asked by Mr Anhold when he first became aware of a problem the defendant said that it “was up on all the phones that he had sold a dodgy pony in Clifden” and that was six to seven weeks after the sale.

He said that nobody had raised any questions immediately after the sale. He was adamant that he had nothing to conceal. The plaintiff said that in the catalogue it said the pony had jumped 90 cms. Mr Grey said the pony would have jumped 90 cms but he was really only 80 cams.

“So the description was not precise in the catalogue,” said the plaintiff. The plaintiff pointed out that the witness said he noticed the bump on the pony’s leg two days before the sale.

But it emerged that the witness was in hospital at that period, and it was his son who had seen and tidied up the bump.

In her final submissions, the plaintiff said if the seller was stating that the injury was mentioned during the auction then he should have mentioned it in the catalogue, and this was not done. If that information had been disclosed nobody would buy the pony. The pony had a severe injury and that should have been clearly written in the catalogue to give the buyer a fair chance.

The seller had not been truthful about the medical condition of the pony and that should weigh more heavily than the buyer’s responsibilities. As the seller failed to give clear information about the pony, he was liable to give a refund and pay any extra costs incurred by the plaintiff.

In his submissions, Mr Anhold said his client knew about the lump two days beforehand and he made sure that it would be fully disclosed at the auction.

And Mr Sweeney had given evidence about this at the auction. The argument from the plaintiff seems to be that the animal’s issue was announced but she did not hear it and was saying it was not announced. That was an argument between her, and the auctioneering company and she had not joined them to this matter.

Mr Anhold said his client had done his utmost to disclose the injury and took all prudent steps. The plaintiff is an experienced horsewoman, and she did not make pre-purchase checks and she did not avail of a vet who was on site.

And she could have done post purchase checks but did not do so. She took a chance on the pony, and it was sold as seen. And the terms and conditions of sales state that any complaint must be made within seven days. He said the plaintiff took draconian measures to euthanise the pony and told nobody.

Judge O’Reilly said he needed time to consider the case and would deliver judgement on March 9th.