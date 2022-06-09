New charges are brought against trio in Niland case

Fresh charges have been laid against three men who have already been charged with aggravated burglary with a knife at the home of a County Sligo pensioner earlier this year.

Francis Harman, (54) of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo, John Clarke (32) of Carrowkelly,Ballina Co Mayo and John Irving (28) of Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo were already charged with aggravated burglary with a knife at the home of Tom Niland in Doonflynn, Skreen on January 18 last.

At Thursday’s Sligo District Court, Detective Sergeant Michael Kelly gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the three defendants on two new charges.

Detective Sergeant Kelly told the court that he arrested John Clarke (32) of Carrowkelly, ,Ballina, Co Mayo this morning and charged him with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Tom Niland at his home in Dooflynn, Skreen on March 18 contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

He also charged the defendant with falsely imprisoning Tom Niland on the same date and same location.

When charged, the defendant made no reply to both charges.

Sligo State Solicitor Elisa McHugh said the new charges were on DPP directions and all charges would be going ahead for trial on indictment.

Defence Solicitor Mark Mullaney said his client had been granted High Court bail on certain conditions, but was not in a position to take it up.

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the defendant on continuing bail on the same terms as the High Court to June 9 via video link.

Detective Sergeant Kelly gave identical evidence in respect of Francis Harman (54) Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo.

When charged, this defendant replied “no comment” to both charges.

State Solicitor Elisha McHugh made an identical submission to the court.

This defendant was remanded in custody until June 9 via video link and he was represented by Peter Loftus, Solicitor.

The Detective Sergeant gave identical evidence in respect of John Irving (28) Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo.

When charged this defendant said “No” to each charge.

State Solicitor Elisa McHugh also made an identical submission in respect of this defendant.

This defendant was remanded in custody with consent to High Court bail.

He was due to appear again via videolink.