Man was stopped as he smelt of cannabis

A 32 year old man walking on the Strandhill Road was stopped by gardaí after they got the smell of cannabis off him.

Justin Mills of Garavogue Villas was charged with possession of cannabis at Strandhill Road on April 27th 2020.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that on the date in question at 11:40pm, gardaí observed a male walking and they stopped him as they got the smell of cannabis.

The value of the cannabis was €120.

The sergeant said he did take ownership and he had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said his client had no previous convictions and did co-operate. He said he was in court with his father.

He said he was a young man who had a medical condition, depression and it was a foolish error as he thought he could medicate.

He realised how serious it was, the solicitor said. He said given the fact he had no previous convictions, he was asking the court for any other option bar a conviction.

He said he will have money back in court in a month. Judge Gearty said a section 3 conviction is something that poses difficulties going forward in terms of employment, career and travel plans.

She said that as Mr Mills had no previous convictions she was taking that on board.

The judge said if he makes a €250 donation to Mr Aubrey Melville of Social Groundforce addiction services at the district court in November, she would strike out the matter.

Mr MacSharry said they were most grateful.