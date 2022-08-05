Man sent forward for trial to Sligo Circuit Court

The case was heard before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court.

A 29 year old was served the Book of Evidence at Sligo District Court on Thursday and sent forward for trial to the circuit court on a number of charges including drug possession.

Maciej Rudnicki of Upper Cecil Street, Limerick was charged with possession of a knuckle duster and a flick knife on March 4th 2021 on the Bundoran Road, Sligo and also possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis and also possession of amphetamine on the same date.

Garda Enda Lannon from Sligo Garda Station told the court he served the defendant with the Book of Evidence.

Sergeant Derek Butler said his application was to return the accused for trial to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on the 4th of October with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Sandra Murphy returned the accused for trial to the circuit court and gave him the alibi warning and released him on bail. Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern applied for legal aid and one Junior and Senior Counsel, which was granted.