Man resisted arrest and punched garda in face

A 39 year old man who punched a garda in the side of the face and kicked another on the leg was told by Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court physical attacks on unarmed gardaí were very serious matters.

Sergejs Klimovs of Heather View pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda Conor McNulty and Garda Lorraine Brennan at The Oaks, Woodtown Lodge on January 9th 2021. There were Public Order charges also before the court.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry told the court his client had handed in a letter of apology in October.

Sergeant Derek Butler said that gardaí were called at 12:40am about 2 males fighting at the Oaks, Woodtown Lodge. Garda McNulty and Brennan arrives and saw two males and when asked if they had been involved in a fight, they started to laugh.

The gardaí stopped the patrol vehicle and got out.

Garda McNulty noticed grazes on the defendant’s face and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

He refused to give his name and address and was very aggressive.

He told the garda ‘f**k off, fk you’ and swung his right fist and punched Garda McNulty on the right side of his face.

The garda grappled with the defendant and they both fell to the ground. Klimovs was violently resisting arrest and 4 other members of An Garda Síochána arrived at 1am and Gda McNulty arrested him and he was conveyed to Ballymote Garda Station. He refused to co-operate and was extremely violent to gardaí, the court heard and was striking out.

He was placed by five members into a cell and violently resisted.

Gda McNulty was seen by a medic and had minor injuries. Sgt Butler said he had 7 previous convictions which were mostly spent.

Judge Murphy said an attack on unarmed gardaí out doing their job attacks the fabric of society and she said physical attacks are very serious.

She enquired if the gardaí had made Victim Impact Statements and Sgt Butler said they were happy for the court to deal with it.

Judge Murphy said it was common for gardaí not to give Victim Impact Statements especially if they have been assaulted as it is very difficult for them.

Mr MacSharry said there was nothing in the past relating to these type of offences from the defendant.

He said given the gravity of the nature, a Probation Report would be useful.

He said his client had also minor issues with alcohol in the past.

He was also pleading guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

The judge adjourned the matter to July 14th for the preparation of a Probation Report and if there were Victim Impact Statements if required.