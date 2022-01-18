Sligo

Man jailed for 20 months for drunken attack on friend

A 37 year old man who was before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assaulting his friend causing him harm in a drunken row over money, was given a 20 month prison sentence by Judge Francis Comerford on Friday.

Dean Mahon (37) was charged with assaulting Michael Ryan causing him harm at 11 Pilkington Terrace, Sligo on April 15th 2021.

