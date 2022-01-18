Man jailed for 20 months for drunken attack on friend

A 37 year old man who was before Sligo Circuit Court charged with assaulting his friend causing him harm in a drunken row over money, was given a 20 month prison sentence by Judge Francis Comerford on Friday.

Dean Mahon (37) was charged with assaulting Michael Ryan causing him harm at 11 Pilkington Terrace, Sligo on April 15th 2021.

At Sligo Circuit Court on November 23rd 2021, the defendant was found not guilty unanimously by a jury of 7 men and five women of setting fire to the same address in September 2020 in an unrelated case.

The defendant, who was represented by Mr Colm Smyth SC, with Mr Keith O’Grady instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) had been in custody since April 15th 2021.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL who led the State Prosecution with Ms Elisa McHugh, State Solicitor outlined that Mahon had pleaded guilty on January 11th last.

A Victim Impact Statement had been ordered and Mr Ryan (54) was aware of his right to make one or attend court, but he declined to do so.

Garda Jonathan Tighe of Sligo Garda Station was giving evidence.

Mr Mulrooney read the victim’s statement which was given to gardaí a day after the assault.

In it, he said Mahon arrived at the door of the house with 3 others. He knew him as they had previously lived together and had friends in common. They walked into the house, although he didn’t invite them in.

Mr Ryan said he was drunk and Mahon was trying to rob money and was demanding to know where the money was. Mr Ryan said he had money in the house but didn’t tell him where.

Mahon then grabbed him off the chair and got him onto the ground. He got on top of him and held him down and banged his head off the floor. He had him on the ground and headbutted his nose, causing it to break he alleged and he was drifting in and out of consciousness at this stage. Mahon was still demanding to know where the money was. Mr Ryan said he wasn’t sure if Mahon had bottled him or not or if his head banged off the floor. He had a big cut to the top of his head.

In another statement on April 20th 2021, Mr Ryan said he remembered taking a knife from the drawer and using it in self-defence. He said he went at Mahon and didn’t know where contact was made with Mahon. He said he believed if he didn’t do that he would have suffered serious injuries and he slashed Mahon on his hand or arm.

Garda Daniel Costello, investigating garda answered the phone at Sligo Garda Station at 7:30pm on April 15th 2021 and a woman who opted not to give her name said a man by the name of Dean Mahon was present at 11 Pilkington Terrace and the caller was of the view he might cause harm to Michael Ryan.

Garda Costello and Garda Enda Lennon arrived at the house 15 minutes later and observed a large pool of blood on the footsteps of the address and leading away. They ran the doorbell and Mr Ryan answered. They could barely see his face as he was bleeding and there was a large laceration on his head and blood was streaming down his face. Mr Ryan invited gardaí inside, telling them nobody was in the house. Gardaí could see a substantial amount of blood in the front door to the living room. There was glass smashed and they asked Mr Ryan what happened and he said he was assaulted by Dean Mahon. There was something said about a knife but was vague. An ambulance was requested and word came through that Mahon was spotted in Racecourse View. Garda Lannon made his way there to arrest him. On arrival, the garda said Mahon had blood all over his clothes and was very dishevelled. He was arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station. The scene was photographed and swabs were taken.

CCTV images were also collected to establish movements prior and subsequent to the assault and statements were taken from civilians. Mahon was denying his involvement in the incident and his presence at the address in Pilkington Terrace.

DNA profiles from the blood swabs were found matching Mahon in the hallway, sitting-room and door at the address. Blood swabs found on the armchair area were Mr Ryan’s.

Blood swabs on the roads leading from the area including Chapel Hill, Joe McDonnell Drive and Carroll Drive were positive for Mahon.

He did answer all questions but denied any involvement in the assault.

The victim was admitted to the emergency department on April 15th 2021 and was discharged as an in-patient on April 19th after also receiving treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The medical notes said he was assessed in the early hours of April 16th and was fairly conscious. He informed doctors he was intoxicated and there was a large laceration to his head which was treated with skin glue and steristrips. He was also treated for symptoms of alcohol withdrawal and there were no signs of fracture.

Garda Leo Sheridan took photographs of Michael Ryan 5 days after the assault and Garda Brian Fowley took photographs of the scene.

The court heard Mahon had 61 previous convictions, including criminal damage, Public Order, theft, misuse of drugs and 2 minor assaults.

In cross-examination, Mr Smyth enquired with Garda Tighe if the only injuries Mr Ryan had were detected on the top of his head and there was no broken nose and the garda agreed. Mr Smyth said that Mr Ryan said he had a blood transfusion and the garda agreed there was no mention of that in the medical report.

He also agreed there was no evidence he had been struck with a bottle.

The barrister put it that his client bled profusely because he was slashed with a large knife.

He said Mahon’s convictions start in 2008. H said in 2006 a young lady Melissa Mahon was brutally murdered and asked Garda Tighe if she was the defendant’s sister and he said she was.

Mr Smyth said the siblings were particularly close and from that time on his life had gone completely out of control. A lot of it was Public Order as he was out of control with drink and they all seem to link to abuse of alcohol.

He said while it wasn’t an excuse, it was a factor and he asked the court to take into account his client had been in custody 9 months and is now sober and awaiting addiction treatment in prison.

He said Mr Ryan and his client and others were living in Pilkington Terrace and Dean Mahon was effectively homeless. He said that dole money was spent on drinking binges and Mahon had been living with Mr Ryan as he was separated from his wife and these alcohol binges inevitably gave rise to rows and altercations.

Mr Smyth said his client, who appeared via video-link from Castlerea Prison, wanted to make a public statement.

Mahon said he was truly sorry to Michael Ryan for the injuries he had caused and that it was a silly argument and he didn’t mean to harm him. He apologised to gardaí for the last few years.

He agreed with his barrister that his long list of convictions were all born from addiction. He said he had availed of treatment in the past including with Social Groundforce addiction services and Aubrey Melville.

He agreed that there had been a lot of tragedy in his family with his sister brutally murdered and he was particularly close to her. He said he was in a lot of trouble from that time.

When asked by Mr Smyth what his intentions were after availing of a treatment programme in prison, he said he wants to stay sober and get a job and get back communicating with his children. He said there was no contact with them for awhile. He said he was working as a prison cleaner and is hoping to work as that on the outside. He said this was the longest he has even been without alcohol. Mr Smyth said his client was anxious to get started on the treatment programme and said when he first met him, he has certainly improved physically from his time in prison system and he looks much healthier. He said he could turn his life around and with the programme may need counselling for the tragedy in his life he never dealt with, losing his sister and coping with the tragedy of that.

He said his client apologised to Mr Ryan and that this assault clearly should not have happened. He said it was an alcoholic row created by Mahon and he shouldn’t have assaulted Mr Ryan the way he did. He said the sad feature was that both men were friends up to this point and Mr Ryan had given him shelter.

Judge Comerford described it as a drunken attack from a grossly dysfunctional lifestyle the accused had been living a large number of years. He said from the medical evidence, the victim was also living. The judge said so often the courts deal with the huge damage done to people from drugs and there is also huge damage done to society from people’s difficulties with alcohol.

He said Mahon had a pronounced addiction to alcohol. He said Mahon came to the house with others, drink was involved and it appeared Mahon wanted money for more drink and then attacked his friend. The physical assault took place without a weapon and the side of Mr Ryan’s head did cause bleeding which was dealt with steristrips. When gardaí arrived, Mr Ryan was bleeding profusely and he said it was a significant, sustained attack by Mahon on him and did cause injuries. He didn’t require four days’ hospitalisation for those, it was his own difficulties with alcohol that was the reason he was detained in hospital. He said the injury to his head did cause a large amount of bleeding and Mr Ryan was able to attack Mahon back and did cause him injury with a knife to his hand with blood in Pilkington Terrace and blood all over.

He said Mahon’s account to gardaí was that he wasn’t at the house and not involved and there was no co-operation with gardaí. The detailed garda investigation led to the plea at a late stage. He said the aggravating factors were it was an attack to take money, the fact it was sustained and only stopped when Mr Ryan defended himself with a weapon. He said the mitigating factors were the guilty plea although not early.

He said he was going to impose a sentence of 28 months. He said Mahon was remorseful for the harm done and did take into account the tragedy in his life at a younger age losing his sister and the difficulties and he could understand that.

He suspended the last 8 months for a period of a year with conditions and it was backdated to April 15th 2021. The judge wished him well.