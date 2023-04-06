Man charged with theft from stores in Sligo and Castlebar

A 38 year old man appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court on Thursday charged with theft from Harvey Norman stores in Sligo and Castlebar.

Mikhail Lomaia of Ardagh House, Riverstown was charged on March 25th 2023 with stealing property at Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park to wit 2xGopix projectors values at €359 each and 2xGoogle nest cameras valued at €359 each. Total value €1,436 the property of Harvey Norman.

He is also charged on March 23rd 2023 at Harvey Norman, Castlebar Retail Park with stealing property to wit 28 sets of Jabra Elite Bluetooth earphones to the value of €7,065 the property of Harvey Norman.

The defendant, a Georgian national, had an interpreter present in court.

Sergeant Derek Butler asked Judge Murphy to remand him on continuing bail to the 29th of June for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Mr Mark Mullaney (solicitor) appeared. The court was told there is also a co-accused.