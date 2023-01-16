Man broke into two beauty salons in Tubbercurry and Charlestown

A 30 year old man broke into two beautician premises on the same day, stealing €650 from one in Tubbercurry and when gardaí later pursued him, he reversed twice at the garda car, Sligo Circuit Court heard.

Luke Wall of Garradoon Cloghans, Ballina was charged with entering Paradise Beauty, Barrack St, Charlestown, Co Mayo on February 10th 2017 and also entering Beauty Boutique, Teeling St, Tubbercurry on the same day as a trespasser and stealing €650 in cash. He was also charged with damaging a blue Mitsubishi Spacestar belonging to Lisa Brady at Carrownacarrick, Coolaney and also damaging a Audi Qi belonging to An Garda Síochána at the same location.

Led by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh State Solicitor, Detective Garda Gary Conneely was outlining the evidence before Judge Keenan Johnson at the circuit court.

A statement was read out from an employee of Harbour House in Longford who saw a person walk into the building and take a set of car keys which had been left there.

Statements were read out in court from the beauty salon owners. Fiona McCarrick said she was working in her shop in Charlestown and heard someone coming in.

A man said he was looking for a toilet and went to an area of the shop that he shouldn’t. It was unsure if he had taken anything. Karen Molloy, proprietor of the Beauty Boutique, said it’s located on the first floor above another shop. She noticed the door being opened by a female and she saw a man running behind the counter area.

The male and female ran down the stairs and got into a car which was stolen earlier in Longford. Ms Molloy noted the number of the registration and provided gardaí with same. She then checked the till and there was €220 missing and a further €430 was taken from her purse, the court heard.

Gda John Dolan from the Regional Support Unit was on patrol and was on lookout for the vehicle. At Fallons filling station in Ballinacarrow he noticed it exiting the forecourt at speed and turned right for Sligo. It crossed two carriageways and traffic had to brake suddenly to avoid colliding with it. It overtook two vehicles on a continuous white line and approached a bend travelling at 100km/hr. Gda Dolan stayed a safe distance back to avoid colliding with the vehicle. It turned right in the direction of Coolaney and the vehicle came to a stop. It reversed towards Gda Dolan’s car and impacted with it. The glass of the Mitsubishi shattered and it drove off at speed. Gda Dolan followed and the vehicle came to a stop again and tried to reverse at the garda car again but Gda Dolan was able to avoid any collision. The car took off again in the direction of Coolaney village. At Coolaney Football Club, the occupants of the car fled on foot. Gda Eamonn McDonnell caught up with them and managed to stop them under a bridge and detained them until assistance arrived. Dt Gda Conneely was on the scene at this stage and the accused was arrested. He accepted going into the premises in Tubbercurry but didn’t accept taking the car keys earlier.

Gda Conneely outlined Wall has 16 previous convictions including seven for burglary and five for theft.

He had one previous conviction for the unauthorised taking of a vehicle and Gda Conneely agreed with Mr Mulrooney that he was not on bail at the time of the incidents.

Dt Gda Conneely said there were two Victim Impact Statements from the two beauty salon owners. Fiona McCarrick Marren said she was not at a loss but since the incident she is a lot more weary of people. She does feel vulnerable if working there on her own. Karen Molloy said she was at a financial loss of €650 and since the incident was deeply traumatised as she thought she was safe in her place of work. She now keeps the door locked at all times.

The court heard Wall had 96 convictions from Northern Ireland.

The €650 money was recovered and there was €7k damage done to the car. Mr Eoin McGovern BL instructed by McGovern Walsh solicitors asked Gda Conneely if his client co-operated and he said to an extent.

He said he took the money and hopped in the car and he identified himself on CCTV. Mr McGovern asked if he showed remorse and the garda replied yes, he apologised.

Mr McGovern told Judge Johnson his client would like to address him in relation to why he was not able to engage with the Probation Services.

Judge Johnson said that due to the seriousness of the offences a Probation Report is needed as there seemed to be some sort of miscommunication.

He remanded the accused in custody to the 6th of June for a Probation Report to be in court.