Man (59) charged with handling a stole quad bike

A 59 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with handling a stole quad bike elected for his case to be heard in the district court.

He told Judge Sandra Murphy that he was pleading guilty.

Charlie Ward of The Woodlands, Ballytivnan was charged with handling a stolen Honda 680 model quad bike knowing it was stolen.

The date of the offence was October 1st 2020 at The Woodlands, Ballytivnan.

Mr John Anderson (solicitor) appeared for the defendant.

He said he was pleading guilty to the offence.

Judge Murphy said she was going to adjourn the matter to have a Probation Report in court.

She adjourned to September 5th for a Probation Report.