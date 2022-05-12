Man (47) found guilty of providing a false name

A 47 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with giving a false name and address in relation to being stopped by gardaí on the N59 denied it was him driving the truck in question and instead it was his brother.

Eddie McAndrew of Curradrish, Foxford, Co Mayo was charged with the offence at Rathglass, Corballa, Co Sligo on May 18th 2020. The lengthy case before Judge Sandra Murphy heard evidence from the gardaí involved and also from McAndrew, who told his solicitor, Mr Gerard McGovern it was not him driving on the night.

The court heard that a driver’s licence was given to Gda Elaine McAndrew after gardaí stopped the truck carrying a digger at 2am after they were suspicious because of the late hour. Garda McAndrew in her evidence said she received a call at 2am from Detective Sergeant Martin McHale who was off duty and driving on the main Sligo to Ballina road. He saw the truck carrying the machinery and thought it was suspicious given the time of night and he requested gardaí in Enniscrone to stop the truck.

Gda McAndrew and her colleague Gda O’Donnell stopped the vehicle and she asked the driver to for his driver’s licence which was in the name of Oliver McAndrew. This happened out of earshot of Dt Sgt McHale and her colleague, she said. There was a passenger in the truck also and Gda McAndrew looked at the discs on the truck and all seemed to be in order, including what was on the back of the truck and they went on their journey.

Shortly after she was informed by Dt Sgt McHale the driver was Eddie McAndrew. A short time later she visited his address twice and he was not there. She called again on August 5th 2020 and his daughter handed her a phone. McAndrew was asked about the night and producing the driver’s licence and he said it wasn’t him, it was his brother Oli. The garda said he wouldn’t tell her where he was and it was up to her to find out. He also told her ‘sort out the f**king country’. No insurance or driver’s licence were provided, the garda said.

Sergeant Derek Butler asked the garda if she was satisfied the driver was present in court and she said yes. Mr McGovern said a dock id was unsatisfactory. The solicitor asked her that when she was handed the licence and the first name was Oliver that she accepted the licence and person were the same and she said she did at the time. He asked her if she ever seen him again and she replied no she couldn’t say. Mr McGovern said that yet she was able to identify him some two years later and she said she hadn’t met him in person but seen his picture back in summer 2020 and the solicitor replied it was a long time back.

Dt Sgt McHale also gave evidence of contacting gardaí in Enniscrone to check out the truck. He came upon the check point and recognised Eddie McAndrew from Foxford. He inspected the machinery on the back and there were no issues and they continued on. He said the three gardaí were having a conversation on the side of the road and he informed Gda McAndrew it was Edward McAndrew driving. He had calls to interact months previous with him for a witness statement, he said. When asked by the solicitor when was the last time he saw him he said not in the last twelve months. The detective sergeant told the court he was satisfied who the driver was on the night .The solicitor put it to him if he knew Oliver McAndrew and he said he didn’t. Mr McGovern said what if it was said to him that they were twins and the garda replied he was satisfied the person was Eddie McAndrew. The solicitor said he was putting it to him that it was mistaken identity. He stressed there had to be a doubt in relation to the matter.

Sgt Butler told Judge Murphy the State say that Mr McAndrew was stopped by Gda McAndrew and observed by Dt Gt McHale who knew him. Judge Murphy said she heard evidence from Gda McAndrew and she said she asked his name out of earshot of Dt Sgt McHale. She said she listened also to his evidence and he was very clear in his identification of Mr McAndrew. She said she didn’t have a doubt.

Mr McGovern then called his client. He asked him in relation to the truck hauling a digger from Ballyshanon and being stopped if it was him. He said he wasn’t stopped by Gda McAndrew and he never met the garda before. He said he met Dt Sgt McHale once in 2017. He agreed he had a brother and their relationship was ‘up and down’. “He looks like me,” he told the court.

Sgt Butler asked him where his brother lives and he said between Ireland and America.

Judge Murphy said she had heard the evidence from Gda McAndrew and Dt Sgt McHale and also Eddie McAndrew and it had not rebutted their evidence. She said she was satisfied to convict on giving a false name and address. She adjourned the matter to see if he was covered for insurance.