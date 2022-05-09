Man (41) sent forward on drugs charges to Circuit Court

A 41 year old man was served the Book of Evidence and sent forward to trial to the current sittings of Sligo Circuit Court.

Mantas Zadvydas of Porterstown Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 is charged with possession of cannabis herb for the purpose of sale or supply at Ballybrennan, Ballymote on November 20th 2021.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis.

The defendant appeared via video-link from Castlrea Prison.

Garda Denis Fitzgerald told Judge Sandra Murphy that he had served the Book of Evidence on the defendant.

Sergeant Fergal Flynn told the judge it was his application to return the accused to the present sittings of the circuit court.

Mr John Anderson (solicitor) appeared for the defendant.

The appointment of one Junior Counsel and one Senior Counsel was granted by Judge Murphy.