Man (41) admits drug driving charge

A driver who admitted a charge of drug driving had his case put back for a Probation Report.

Marciev Wiecczorek, (41) of Shalomar, Finisklin pleaded guilty to that charge and one of possession of cannabis on February 21 at First Sea Road, Sligo.

Sergeant Derek Butler said gardai noticed a car driving erratically and followed it. They noticed the defendant playing drumsticks on the steering wheel. The defendant was stopped and they found a container with cannabis and a grinder in the car. The defendant said the cannabis was for his own use. He failed a roadside breath test and was found to have cannabis in his blood in a subsequent test at Ballymote Garda Station. He has eight previous convictions including one for drink driving and no insurance and two for possession of drugs.

Defence Solicitor Tom MacSharry said his client could come back with a letter from his GP. Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned the case to November 10.