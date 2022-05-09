Man (40) appears in court charged with assault causing harm

A 40 year old man appeared in Sligo District Court charged with assault causing harm.

Daniel McLoughlin of Joe McDonnell Drive, Cranmore is charged with assaulting Brian McCormack causing him harm at Joe McDonnell on Wednesday (April 27th).

Garda Gray outlined to the court that he arrested the accused at 11:27pm and he was charged.

The garda said that when he was cautioned and charged his reply was “it was a mix up and I apologise for it”.

Mr Gerard McGovern (solicitor) said there was no objections to bail and a number of conditions had been agreed.

These included no contact with the alleged injured party, to stay away from the address and to abide by a curfew and sign on weekly at Sligo Garda Station.

Legal aid was granted and Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned the matter to May 26th when the medical report should be ready and DPP directions.