Man (37) didn’t realise cocaine was in his house

A 37 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with possession of cannabis had forgotten it was in his parent’s house, his solicitor told the court.

Eric McMorrow of Collery Drive, Sligo was charged with possession of cocaine at Collery Drive.

The date of the offence was July 1st 2021. Defending solicitor Mr Eddie Henry told the court that there was a guilty plea in relation to the matter. He said the quantity was small.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that at Collery Drive at 7:20am gardaí had obtained a warrant to search the house and found two grammes of suspected cocaine.

He said the defendant took responsibility and admitted it was his cocaine.

He was compliant and the value was €140.

The court was told he had a previous conviction for drug possession in 2011.

Mr Henry said the sergeant had fairly outlined the facts.

He said his client accepts it was his and was fully co-operative during the search of the house.

He said he tells him the substance was gone off and was yellowish and he said he hadn’t realised it was in the house.

Mr Henry said he did have a previous but it was some time back.

He was 37 years old and the father of one child.

He was an active sportsman and had a particularly very good career in football.

He was putting his hands up, he told the court.

Judge Murphy enquired was it not a search and he said it was a house search.

The judge asked who lives in the house and Mr Henry said his parents. He said his client tells him it was gone off and he didn’t realise it was there.

Sgt Butler said he admitted it was for his own use.

Judge Murphy said noting it was his second conviction she was going to convict and fine him €300.