Man (36) sent forward for trial charged with sexual assault and rape of two teenage girls

A 36 year old man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged the with the sexual assault and rape of two teenage girls.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred in 2018 and 2019 at an address in county Sligo.

Sergeant Derek Butler told Sligo District Court last Thursday that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed prosecution on indictment.

Garda Paul Jennings informed Judge Sandra Murphy he had served the accused with the Book of Evidence in the case.

Sgt Butler said his application was to return the accused for trial on counts one to 6 of the Book of Evidence to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

He said there was no trial date yet.

There was no objection to bail and the sergeant said the only condition was for the accused to have no contact with the two alleged injured parties.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern was granted legal aid and the appointment of one Senior and one Junior counsel.

Judge Murphy sent the accused forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin and remanded him on bail.

Sgt Butler requested that reporting restrictions be applied.