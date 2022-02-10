Man (36) jailed for his role as a drugs courier

A 36 year old man was sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison at Sligo Circuit Court for his role as a drugs courier which came to light when he was stopped at a Garda checkpoint on his motorbike on his way to Donegal with cannabis.

He was found in possession of a total of €13,406.99 of controlled drugs in two locations.

Cezary Krac of Ardvarney Cottage, Riverstown pleaded guilty to possession of €3,967.58 of cannabis for sale or supply at Tullyearl, Co Donegal on April 11th 2020.

Krac, a Polish national, also pleaded guilty to possession of €8,718 of amphetamine for sale or supply at Ardvarney Cottage on April 12th 2020.

The court heard other charges including possession of €731.41 of amphetamine for the purpose of sale or supply at Tullyearl on April 11th 2020 and possession of cannabis and amphetamine were being taken into consideration.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh state solicitor prosecuted while Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry solicitor appeared for Krac.

Garda Christopher Sweeney from Donegal Town was giving evidence led by Mr Mulrooney. He said he was on duty on April 11th 2020 in an unmarked patrol car with Detective Garda Paul McHugh.

At 3:40pm they were driving on the main N15 Ballybofey to Sligo road when they heard a motorbike travelling at high speed with the engine revving.

The bike came into sight and they followed for a short period and estimated it was doing a speed of 100miles/hr.

Dt Gda McHugh radioed up to their colleagues who were further up at Tullyearl near Donegal Town conducting a check-point who were made aware of the arrival of the motorbike.

They stopped the bike and immediately got a very strong smell of cannabis from the driver, Krac.

They informed him they were going to carry out a search.

He put his left hand into his jacket pocket and was ordered to remove it.

A white powder in wrapping was discovered which they believed was a controlled drug either cocaine or ketamine.

There was a fairly large wrap on his waistband which was suspected to be cannabis. He was arrested and conveyed to Ballyshannon Garda Station.

He initially told gardaí he was living at an address in Temple St, Sligo which when gardaí arrived there turned out to be false.

When asked what he was doing in Donegal town, he said he was driving through the town to take this, pointing to the drugs.

He said he was going to Letterkenny to give it to a man but did not give his name.

He said he was being paid €100 and said he didn’t owe money and he was coming from Sligo.

Garda Eamon McDonnell of Sligo Garda Station was also giving evidence.

He said Garda Donegan had obtained a warrant to carry out a search at Ardvarney Cottage, Riverstown and Krac provided them with a key and gave them the address.

Gda Donegan found compressed white powder in cling film in the top drawer of a corner cabinet which was analysed to be amphetamine. A sum of €2,000 in cash was also found in a bedroom. Mr Mulrooney said they were applying for a forfeiture order for the money.

When Krac was asked what was in his house he told gardaí amphetamine and said his friends had given him a bit. He didn’t say who because he was scared.

He said he wasn’t selling drugs but wanted to help an acquaintance.

Gardaí told him it was a very big risk to take and he replied it was stupid and the person was a good friend.

He said the money he had withdrawn from his own bank account as he had watched the news at home in Poland and because of the pandemic, the banks had run out of money.

He said the money was from working various jobs and was not the proceeds of crime.

Mr O’Grady said that his client was a working man and had given an explanation for the money.

He had told gardaí he was someone who works full-time and there was no basis for the forfeiture order.

Krac was asked by gardaí if it was his job to take drugs to Letterkenny and he said no he helped drive and the case was made that he was couriering drugs.

The court heard the value of the cannabis was €3,957.58 and the total value of amphetamine was €9,449.41.

The overall total was €13,406.99.

Krac had three previous convictions for road traffic and was disqualified at the time of these offences.

Garda Sweeney agreed with Mr O’Grady that Krac was at the mid to low level in the operation. He had not been involved in drugs offences since the incident and he said it was accepted he was a courier.

Mr O’Grady said the relationship had broken down between Krac and the other person.

He said his client had co-operated fully with gardaí, provided them with a key to his house and told them how to get there and made full admissions and there was an immediate plead of guilty.

There was nothing previous or subsequent.

He said his client was described with being mid to low level courier and was not a drain on society.

He worked as a talented craftsman and there was a Probation Report in court.

Mr O’Grady said his client had succumbed to the pressure of his friend and acquaintance and the decision was taken not for any commercial gain.

He was at low risk of reoffending.

In his direct evidence, Krac said the cash found was not the proceeds of crime and were from him working.

Judge Comerford said he had to sentence him for being involved in the criminal activity of having drugs stored and moved around the country.

He was carrying out two functions, that of transporting drugs, even though he might no have been the best candidate as he was disqualified but he was not taking that as an aggravating factor, and he was also involved in storing drugs at his home.

The amounts were not particularly large in the context of cases.

He said Krac was not compromised under a drug debt or financial circumstance or in fear of people, he was effectively a courier.

He said he was taking into account the guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, the good co-operation with gardaí and he accepted he had turned away from criminality and was at low risk or reoffending.

He said he was going to impose a sentence of 26 months and he was going to suspend the last ten months for 2 years.

The application for the forfeiture of the money was not granted as Judge Comerford said he was not satisfied it was from the proceeds of crime.

A destruction order was granted for all the drugs seized