Man (36) jailed for his role as a drugs courier

Speed of motorcyclist brought him to the attention of Gardaí who stopped defendant at a checkpoint

A 36 year old man was sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison at Sligo Circuit Court for his role as a drugs courier which came to light when he was stopped at a Garda checkpoint on his motorbike on his way to Donegal with cannabis.

He was found in possession of a total of €13,406.99 of controlled drugs in two locations.

