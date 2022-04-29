Man (30) spat on garda’s face

A 30 year old man who was drunk and threatening gardaí then spat in the face of one, underneath his eye, Sligo District Court heard.

Mark Doherty of Cairns Hill was charged with assaulting Gda Niall Rigney at Ard Nua, Ballinode on February 25th 2018.

Sergeant Rosie Logue told the court gardaí received a call at 6:25am to attend the student village in Ballinode.

Doherty was shouting at gardaí and threatening them with violence. He told Garda Rigney he would destroy his face with a headbutt and was directed to leave the area but he remained and was intoxicated. He then turned to Gda Rigney and spat at him under his eye. He was restrained and arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station. The court heard he had 39 previous convictions, some before he was eighteen.

Ms Kathleen Henry BL told the court her client was a young man and from 2011 to 2018 had remained out of trouble. He had asked her to apologise on his behalf. She said her client, who was in custody on another matter, has a job opportunity and was doing woodwork courses.

Judge Murphy said the court takes very seriously someone spitting on a garda’s eye. She requested a Probation Report and said she wanted a proper apology from him and adjourned until the 12 of May.