Man (29) admits assault in Sligo pub

A Dromore West man, who has admitted a charge of assault causing harm, had his case put back for a Probation Report, at Sligo District Court.

James Conway (29) of Caunaghanally, Dromore West pleaded guilty to assaulting Mike O’Connor causing him harm at the Castle Inn, Easkey on December 18 2021.

Sergeant Derek Butler said Mr O’Connor was struck in the face by the defendant. The injured party was sent to Sligo University Hospital and later to Altnaglevin Hospital.

The court was told the defendant was spotted on CCTV and admitted his involvement. The defendant had no previous convictions. Mr Gerard McGovern, Solicitor (defending) said said a medical report confirmed that the fracture was minimal.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she would like a Probation Report outlining the background to the defendant who had no previous convictions. The judge said she would also need a Victim Impact Statement. The case was adjourned to May 18.