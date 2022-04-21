Man (26) who didn’t comply with court conditions is jailed

A 26 year old man who Sligo Circuit Court heard had received a suspended sentence previously in relation to a possession of cannabis for sale or supply charge, had not complied with the conditions and was subsequently given a 24 month prison sentence by Judge Francis Comerford.

The court also heard that both the defendant’s mother and gardaí had tried very hard to keep him on a path away from drugs, but were subsequently unsuccessful.

Scott Greenhalagh of Woodstream, Coolaney was charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Woodstream on July 10th 2017 and he was also charged with possession of the drug on the same date and at the same location.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh led the prosecution while Mr Keith O’Grady BL with Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) appeared for the defendant.

At a sentencing hearing on May 28th 2019 the court noted that prospect of rehabilitation and he given a suspended sentence with conditions to include engaging with the Probation Services and providing urine samples.

The court also was told the defendant had come to garda attention since for similar type offences which was raised by the prosecution but there were no charges before the court.

Mr O’Grady said he was asking Judge Francis Comerford not to impose a custodial sentence.

He said covid hadn’t helped his client in his ability to engage properly with the Probation Services. The judge said gardaí had done a lot of work with Mr Greenhalagh and there was concern in 2017 that he was heavily involved in the drugs trade.

Since July 2017 it seemed he had turned away from drugs and was not coming to garda attention. He said this mitigating factor led the court to approach it in a certain way and the court noted there was prospect for rehabilitation and a suspended sentence was given in 2019.

He said it was a substantial amount of cannabis in the region of €10,000.

He commented on the good work done by the gardaí for trying to bring Greenhalagh away from sale and supply. Judge Comerford also praised the defendant’s mother for her huge intervention and attempts to work very hard at keeping her son on the path of rehabilitation.

He said however it did require input from him. He didn’t engage with the Probation Services or comply with urine analysis.

He said he did have to impose a custodial sentence. He took into account the guilty plea and how he was co-operative with gardaí’s efforts to try and bring him on a different path but this was ultimately unsuccessful. He imposed a sentence of 30 months and took into account the time elapsed and reduced it to 24 months.