Man (22) jailed for stabbing another man in the neck

A 22 year old man who chased a man and assaulted him and nine days later stabbed another man in the neck was given a 2 year and seven month prison sentence by Judge Francis Comerford at Sligo Circuit Court.

Sait Murrin had pleaded guilty to assaulting Caleb Cox on May 17th 2021 at the Wine Street car-park and also assaulting Paul McMahon causing him harm on May 26th 2021 at Garavogue Villas.

Judge Comerford said that despite the 2 offences being independent and nine days apart, they were out of the one pattern of wrongdoing.

The court had previously heard evidence with Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with state solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh (prosecuting) and Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) for the defence.

Murrin was also charged with making a threat to kill Caleb Cox at the Tesco Arcade on May 17th 2021 and producing a knife during the course of a fight in the Garavogue Villas on May 26th 2021, both of which were taken into consideration.

Judge Comerford when passing sentence said there was aggravating circumstances to each assault. The assault on Caleb Cox involved and active pursuit chasing the victim and standing in place outside a premised waiting to attack. He said the offender did catch up with Mr Cox who fell to the ground and he inflicted blows. He said in the course of the wrongdoing, he also made threats to the victim and his family.

He said while the assault didn’t involve a weapon, it did involved direct blows although the injury suffered was a dislocated shoulder from falling from running. He said he was satisfied Murrin acted alone.

In the next assault nine days later, he said the offender ran at speed and the aggravating feature was he was carrying a stanley knife. He intended to use the weapon and did so.

The victim, Paul McMahon tried to get away and said to Murrin that he would fight him fairly if he put the knife down. Murrin then inflicted the wound to an unarmed man trying to avoid him. He said the assault falls at the higher level.

He cut Mr McMahon’s neck on the left side deep above the adam’s apple and fortunately it was not more serious with the victim able to stop the bleeding but will be left with a scar.

The judge said stabbing a blade into the throat of a person is a very dangerous wound to inflict and the consequences for Murrin would be far greater had more serious injury been done.

He said Murrin was just 22 years old and came from a harsh upbringing. He said there were significant aggravating circumstances in terms of his previous convictions.

He had been in custody since the offences. The Governor’s Report was favourable apart from one incident of fighting on July 21st.

He said these attacks were on persons he felt ill feeling towards.

He said the assault on Caleb Cox was at the lower end of middle range, while the stab in the throat of Paul McMahon has a far higher range as it could have been fatal.

The judge said Murrin stated life in very difficult circumstances and had difficulties with addictions. He was the fourth youngest in a family of 11 and had no contact with his father. He had been expelled from secondary school at 13 and became involved in drugs and alcohol at a very young age.

The breakup of his parents had effected him and he had lived a very unstable lifestyle as a young adult and began experimenting with cannabis at 12.

He said that he accepts his harsh circumstances but that was not an excuse to get involved in crime that harms people.

He said the guilty plea has weight given to it as in any case it is an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

He said one of the positive points was that Murrin is working as a cleaner in prison and is respectful and co-operative with authorities. He said he himself realises prison is not the place for him and he intends to do his Junior Certificate. He is drug and alcohol free and intends to move out of Sligo and he accepts he has mental health and anger issues.

The judge said the Probation Report says Murrin has a very high risk of reoffending in 12 months given his previous convictions, addiction issues, negative peer group and mental health issues. He said he is still quite young and did embark on criminality at a very young age and there may be a hope for him as he shows awareness of his addiction issues. He said he was taking into account the early guilty plea, the harshness of his background and the awareness of wrongdoing.

He suspended 6 months of the 37 months with Murrin to keep the peace and engage with the Probation Services. The total prison sentence to be served is 2 years 7 months, which was backdated to when he went into custody on May 26th 2021.

Judge Comerford told Murrin he hopes he finds a way to overcome his difficulties for his own sake and for society’s sake.

Mr O’Grady said they were obliged.