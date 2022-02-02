Sligo

Man (22) jailed for stabbing another man in the neck

A 22 year old man who chased a man and assaulted him and nine days later stabbed another man in the neck was given a 2 year and seven month prison sentence by Judge Francis Comerford at Sligo Circuit Court.

Sait Murrin had pleaded guilty to assaulting Caleb Cox on May 17th 2021 at the Wine Street car-park and also assaulting Paul McMahon causing him harm on May 26th 2021 at Garavogue Villas.

