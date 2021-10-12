Man (21) who recorded Garda on phone arrested

AT Sligo District Court on Thursday two young men appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty charged with Public Order offences.

James Markham (21) of Ardkeeran, Riverstown was charged with intoxication at Castle St, Sligo on October 2nd 2020. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

Stephen Quigley (22) of Ross Road, Riverstown was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at the same date.

Charges relating to refuse giving his name and address and intoxication were dismissed. Mr Mark Mullaney (solicitor) appeared for both.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that on the date in question at 12am Garda Fitzgerald was dealing with a male, Stephen Quigley, for a Public Order matter while another man, James Markham, arrived and appeared to put his phone in the garda’s face.

He started recording what was happening, the sergeant said.

He continued to record when the garda was executing the arrest.

The garda then seized the phone and he was summonsed before the court.

In relation to Quigley, the sergeant outlined Garda Fitzgerald was on patrol on Abbey St and he observed a male on Castle St shouting at him.

He spoke to him and he was highly intoxicated.

He was shouting and the garda requested his name and address which he failed to provide.

He was highly abusive and the garda had no option but to arrest him.

Judge Gearty then interjected that Mr Markham then decided to take out his phone and record the whole lot.

Mr Mullaney said Mr Quigley was probably more intoxicated on the night and Garda Fitzgerald was dealing with him when Mr Markham intervened.

He said they were both 21 at the time and the only way to describe their behaviour on the night was the over exuberance of youth.

He said they had asked him to apologise to Garda Fitzgerald there on their behalf.

Judge Gearty said they could have done it before they were in court.

Mr Mullaney said they regretted their behaviour and through their legal representative apologise to Garda Fitzgerald.

He said they were both apprentice mechanics.

Judge Gearty asked would they have €350 each for Mr Aubrey Melville of Social Groundforce addiction services and how long would it take and their solicitor replied two weeks.

The judge indicated if they came back with the money, then the Probation Act would be applied.

If it was not paid, then she was going to convict and fine them €350.

She said it wasn’t acceptable that someone doing their job a person comes up and sticks a phone in their face.