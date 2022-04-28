Man (21) on road traffic charge sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court

A young man has been served the Book of Evidence and sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court charged with driving without care and causing serious bodily harm to a man.

Rory McKenna (21) of Carrowhatta, Scotstown, Co Monaghan is charged with driving without due care and attention causing serious bodily harm to Paul Egan on John St, Sligo on December 7th 2020. Garda Joe Evans told Sligo District Court he had served the Book of Evidence on the defendant.

Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) appeared for the accused who he told Judge Murphy was in court with his parents. Sergeant Rosie Logue said her application was to return the accused to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on the 26th of April with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was sent forward on bail and had been granted legal aid.

Judge Sandra Murphy granted the appointment of one Junior Counsel.