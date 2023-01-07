Man (20) jailed for three months for breaking window of a Sligo pub

A 20 year old man who appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court charged with damaging a front pane glass of a bar in Sligo was given a three month prison sentence.

Callum Coughlan of Raithin, Ashe Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath was charged with damaging the front pane glass of Gracie’s Bar, Grattan St on October 1st 2022.

The court heard he had 13 previous convictions including four for damaging property and three for Public Order.

He is currently serving a sentence and has a release date in January 2023, the court heard.

Defending solicitor Mr Mark Mullaney said his client has apologised to the gardaí.

The court heard his behaviour on the night to the gardaí and bouncers was appalling.

The court heard he was a young man with difficulties.

Judge Murphy said she was directing a psychiatric assessment.

She sentenced him to three months in prison and said it was clear he had no remorse.