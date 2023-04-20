Man (20) before Sligo District Court on handling stolen property and drug charges

Judge Sandra Murphy ordered a Probation Report on a 20 year old man before the district court charged with handling stolen property and drug possession.

Alan Fahy of Chestnut Close, Clonbalt Woods, Lonford was charged on a date unknown between 10/10/20 and 11/10/20 at Mulberry Park, Sligo with handling stolen property to wit public services card, AIB debit card and Revolut card belonging to Ellie McGovern knowing the property was stolen.

He is also charged with possession of three deals of mdma total value €150 at Quay St, Sligo on October 11th 2020.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court gardaí received a call that there were youths acting suspiciously at Quay St.

At 3:45pm gardaí arrived at the scene and when speaking to the youths, Gda Tighe got a smell of cannabis and carried out a search.

He checked the pockets of his jacket and found a bank card with another person’s name and when asked who it belonged to, he ran off.

Gda Tighe gave chase and the defendant was attempting to get a taxi.

There was a struggle and Gda Tighe managed to handcuff him.

He was arrested and searched and during the search, there was two packets of white powder found in his waistband and there was another packet also found.

He said they were not his and he was holding it for someone else.

The substance found was mdma to the value of €150, Sgt Butler said.

He said that on October 10th 2020, Ms Ellie McGovern reported to gardaí that her wallet containing cards was stolen from her vehicle parked outside her house sometime between 6pm and 10:30am.

When gardaí were dealing with Alan Fahy and the drugs that were found, they found cards including an AIB debit card and Revolut card in his coat pocket.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said he is now 20 years old and was a very young man when these events occurred.

His mother was with him in court and says that during covid he was down in himself and hanging around with the wrong people.

He has changed completely now and plans to reside with his brother in Scotland and go back to eduction and do something with his life.

He is now away from the bad company and is drug free. His father died in 2011 when he was very young.

Sgt Butler said he had two previous convictions.

Judge Murphy said she needed a Victim Impact Statement as her car was parked outside her house and her purse was taken from it which was a very personal thing.

She said Fahy was on a Probation bond and she needed a Probation Report.

Judge Murphy adjourned to July 27th to have a Probation Report and also to have a Victim Impact Statement from the lady.