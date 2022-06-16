Lack of respect shown to Gardaí extraordinary says Judge

A student who admitted using threatening and abusive behaviour at Bridge Street on January 26 this year had the charge struck out on payment of a sum of money to a charity, at the district Court

Cormac Murphy (19) of Kilbeg, Headford, Co Galway pleaded guilty to the offence while a further charge of refusing to give his name or address was struck out.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that gardai were on patrol in Bridge Street and the defendant made a gesture towards them with his middle finger. They later saw him on the Mall and he refused to give his name or address and was arrested. He eventually gave his correct name and address. The defendant came back to the station and apologised for his behaviour the next day.

Defence Solicitor John Anderson said his client was studying at Sligo IT. He did not recall much of what happened. Murphy had €240 in court. He had never been in court before and this was a huge embarrassment to him. He had the height of respect for the gardai. He did not remember the incident.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she found this lack of respect for gardai extraordinary as when something went wrong it is the gardai who are called first.

Judge Murphy struck out the charge on payment of the €240 to the Little Blue Angels Charity.