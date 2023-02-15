Labrador puppy out for walk in Sligo with its owner attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier

A six month old black Labrador dog who was out for a walk with his owner was set upon by three dogs including a Staffordshire Bull terrier and suffered severe injuries, Sligo District Court heard.

The Staffordshire dog, who was cared for by the dog warden since the incident, will be rehomed.

Before the court was Teresa Andrews (56) of Rathbraughan Lane, Sligo who was charged with permitting a dog to be in a place other than a place specified while not being under control. She was also charged with permitting a Staffordshire Bull Terrier to be in a public place not securely muzzled. She was also charged with not having a dog licence.

Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) for the defendant told the court she was agreeing to have the dog rehomed. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court on March 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. a six-month old black Labrador was out walking with its owner, Kieran McGowan, at Rathbraughan Line when the dog was attacked by three dogs coming from an adjacent house, two small terriers and a pitbull cross breed.

The owner was knocked to the ground trying to get in between the dogs. The Labrador suffered significant injuries to its legs inflicted by the pitbull. Photographs of the injuries were in court. The defendant paid €250 vet bills for the Labrador.

Mr MacSharry said his client entered an early guilty plea and was fully co-operative.

Sgt Butler said gardaí were in contact with the county vet who said it was very placid around people and never hurt Mr McGowan, it was the dog it attacked and the county vet was confident to get a house to rehome the dog.

Mr MacSharry said the dog breached a fence and his client was very apologetic. She paid the vet bills and was consenting to the State’s application to rehome the dog.

The sergeant said it was his understanding the smaller dogs were more aggressive and the pitbull was with them.

Mr MacSharry said his client has no dogs now and it has taken as much out of her and she regrets it and has lost her pet as well.

Judge Murphy said these are very serious cases as can be seen around the country what can happen. She convicted and fined her €250 for not having the dog under control and convicted and took into consideration not having a muzzle and dog licence. Mr MacSharry said she was most grateful.