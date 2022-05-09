Jurisdiction is refused by judge in assault case

JUDGE Sandra Murphy said at Sligo District Court on Thursday she was not happy to take jurisdiction in a case of alleged assault causing harm.

Ross Kennedy (34) of Ard na Veigh, Sligo is charged with assaulting Jimmy McGarry (61) causing him harm in Mooney’s Bar, Maugheraboy, Sligo on July 12th 2020.

Mr McGarry also of Ard na Veigh in Sligo is charged with assaulting Mr Kennedy at Mooney’s Bar on the same date.

His son, Andrew McGarry (29) of Twin Oaks, Oakfield Road, Sligo is also charged with assaulting Mr Kennedy at the same location and on the same date.

Mr Gerard McGovern (solicitor) appeared for Mr Kennedy, while Mr Mark Mullaney, solicitor, appeared for both of the McGarrys.

Mr McGovern told the judge both parties were defendants in the matter.

Judge Murphy replied that she seen that, however she was only dealing with the section 3 (assault causing harm) charge.

She said in relation to the section 3 it was a head injury and she was not happy to take jurisdiction. She said she was refusing jurisdiction and it was going back to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She said she was going to adjourn the matter for the DPP directions.

Sergeant Fergal Flynn asked for the matter to be adjourned for four weeks.

The alleged assault charges were also adjourned to the same date, May 26th.