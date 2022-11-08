Judge tells Sligo man to ‘stop his drinking’

A Gurteen who admitted five charges of being drunk and a danger to himself and others, has been fined a total of €200 at Sligo District Court.

Bill Kenny, (59) of Rathmadder, Gurteeen pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself and others at Teeling Street Ballymote on February 3 this year, at Dominic Street, Sligo and at Stephen Street Car Park, Sligo on April 23, at Rockwood Parade on May 8 and at Ballymote on April 17 last year.

Defence Solicitor John Anderson said his client was a “man of the road” who had €200 in court to deal with the case.

He had been homeless, and the State accepted that he had been arrested for his own safety.

The defendant was not a man who caused difficulties for the gardaí but was a man who had a “very bad alcohol problem”.

Sergeant Derek Butler said there were a total of four charges before the court.

Mr Anderson said the defendant apologised to the gardaí.

He had previous public order convictions.

The court heard the defendant was now living in Rathmadder Gurteen and was getting €233 per week.

The defendant said he loads of friends and even some in An Garda Síochána.

He said he could get help and would go back to AA meetings.

Judge Sandra Murphy told the defendant that the gardaí could “not be minding you all the time”.

“If you don’t stop drinking, you will be back here and I won’t be able to deal with it like this”, said the judge.

The judge asked the defendant to give her his word that he would go back to AA and to his doctor.

“You are not well because you are drinking”, the judge said.

The judge added that the defendant’s liver could be affected if he continued to drink.

Mr Anderson asked the court to treat this case “in a certain way”.

The judge fined the defendant €40 on each of the five public order charges which came to a total of €200.

The judge added that if the defendant did not seek help, he “will end up dead”.