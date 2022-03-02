Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘He had hopes and dreams’ – Jury return verdict of death by medical misadventure after inquest into death of Philip Lyons

Jury return verdict of death by medical misadventure after inquest into death of Philip Lyons, a 28 year old Sligo man who was an involuntary patient in St Columba’s Hospital in May 2018. Emma Gallagher reports

The late Philip Lyons Expand

Close

The late Philip Lyons

The late Philip Lyons

The late Philip Lyons

sligochampion

The father of a young man who took his own life while being an involuntary patient in the since closed St Columba’s Hospital said after his inquest he hoped lessons have been learned.

A verdict of death by medical misadventure was returned by the jury at Philip Lyons’ inquest before Coroner Eamon MacGowan at Sligo Courthouse on Monday.

Privacy