Former garda charged with demanding insurance money from two men

A 65 year old former Garda who is before the district court charged with demanding money from two men with regard an insurance compensation claim had his case adjourned at Sligo District Court on Thursday.

Charles Farrell (65) of Carrowteane, Skreen was remanded on bail and the case was adjourned to June 23rd.

Farrell is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the two men, John Connolly and Anthony Kearins.

It is alleged Farrell aggressively demanded money in relation to an insurance compensation claim from Anthony Kearins at Carrowteane, Dromard on February 2nd 2021.

Also on the same date and location,he is charged with threatening the use of a gun and demanding money in relation to an insurance compensation claim from John Connolly. He is further charged on February 14th 2021 at Carrowteane, Dromard with aggressively demanding a percentage of money in relation to an insurance compensation claim from John Connolly. On March 14th 2021at Caltragh, Dromard he is charged with aggressively demanding money in relation to an insurance compensation claim from Anthony Kearins.

Mr John Anderson (solicitor) with Mr Keith O’Grady BL appeared for the defendant and Judge Murphy adjourned the matter to June 23rd.