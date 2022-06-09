Drunk man was banging on a door

A man who pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself and others, has been fined €500, at the district court.

And Judge Deirdre Gearty told Keith O’Connell (36) of St Patrick’s Terrace, Sligo that he was lucky that he was only facing a public intoxication charge.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that the defendant was observed banging on a door on March 31 2020 at Springhill Court, Sligo.

Garda Denis Fitzgerald told him to leave the area, and he did for a while but came back later and was very drunk.

The defendant told a garda that he was not going to leave the area until he was arrested.

The defendant then went out on the road and was arrested for his own safety.

The court heard the defendant had 11 previous convictions.

Mr Anderson said the defendant had apologised to Garda Fitzgerald.

He added that his client was working in Finisklin, and it was a serious matter, and he was drunk.

“That’s no excuse”, said Judge Gearty.

In fining the defendant €500, Judge Geary said the defendant was lucky to be only facing a public intoxication charge.